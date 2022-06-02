Mike Smith to remain in net for Oilers in Game 2 vs. Avalanche

Edmonton Oilers goalie Mike Smith is expected to remain the starter in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final vs. the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night. The Oilers dropped Game 1 on the road 8-6 on Tuesday night.

Smith was pulled after allowing six goals on 25 shots. You can’t really blame him for that type of performance. The Avalanche were driving the offensive zone in flurries, scoring four times in the second period. Mikko Koskinen came in relief in the third period and made 20 saves on 21 shots to keep Edmonton in the game. The Oilers scored twice in the third to make it 7-6. It looks like Smith will get another shot to redeem himself.

Smith has been fine this postseason, but nothing to write home about. He’s 8-3 with a 3.12 GAA and .917 save percentage with a pair of shutouts. Throughout his career, Smith has been pretty volatile. Either he’s on his game or he’s getting chased. It’s hard to envision Smith making much of a stand against the Avalanche offense. Expect him to be better than Game 1. If he isn’t, Koskinen will likely get into the game early. That’s something to consider if you’re placing bets or playing DFS Showdown on DraftKings.