Report: NC State star Tommy White entering transfer portal

NC State Wolfpack baseball phenom Tommy White, who just set a NCAA record for single-season home runs by a freshman, has entered the transfer portal. It’s hard to know exactly what prompted this decision at the moment, but the infusion of NIL money certainly seems like a big factor in White’s potential move.

TRANSFER UPDATE: @NCStateBaseball freshman sensation slugger Tommy White, who set the NCAA record for home runs in a single season by a freshman, has entered the transfer portal this morning. Wow. — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) June 2, 2022

NC State missed out on the NCAA Tournament, getting snubbed from the field despite a run to the ACC conference tournament final. The Wolfpack were famously removed from the College World Series last season after a COVID outbreak in the program. White’s decision could be related to the Wolfpack missing out on postseason baseball.

With NIL money coming into play in college athletics, it’ll be interesting to see how baseball responds. Players who get drafted tend to stay in the minor leagues for some time before getting called up, so securing the bag in college might be the way to go. White’s decision, if it is indeed based on potential NIL deals, could set a precedent for others to follow.