Report: NC State star Tommy White entering transfer portal

College baseball’s transfer portal just got interesting.

By Chinmay Vaidya
COLLEGE BASEBALL: MAY 19 Wake Forest at N.C. State
North Carolina State Wolfpack infielder Tommy White watches looks for his fly ball during the first game of the series between the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the North Carolina State Wolfpack on May 19, 2022 on Doak Field At Dail Park.
Photo by Nicholas Faulkner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NC State Wolfpack baseball phenom Tommy White, who just set a NCAA record for single-season home runs by a freshman, has entered the transfer portal. It’s hard to know exactly what prompted this decision at the moment, but the infusion of NIL money certainly seems like a big factor in White’s potential move.

NC State missed out on the NCAA Tournament, getting snubbed from the field despite a run to the ACC conference tournament final. The Wolfpack were famously removed from the College World Series last season after a COVID outbreak in the program. White’s decision could be related to the Wolfpack missing out on postseason baseball.

With NIL money coming into play in college athletics, it’ll be interesting to see how baseball responds. Players who get drafted tend to stay in the minor leagues for some time before getting called up, so securing the bag in college might be the way to go. White’s decision, if it is indeed based on potential NIL deals, could set a precedent for others to follow.

