When is the 2022 French Open women’s singles final

The final matchup is set for the French Open women’s singles championship. No. 1 seed Iga Świątek will face off against No. 18 seed Coco Gauff at Roland Garros this Saturday at 9 a.m. ET. NBC will broadcast the title match and Peacock will air a live stream.

Świątek advanced to the final with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over No. 20 seed Daria Kasatkina. That followed a 6-3, 6-2 quarterfinals victory over No. 11 seed Jessica Pegula. This is Świątek’s second career finals appearance in four trips to Roland Garros, having won the tournament in 2020.

Gauff advanced to her first career French Open final with a 6-3, 6-1 semifinal win over unseeded Martina Trevisan. Her only other win over a seeded player in this tournament was a fourth round victory over No. 31 Elise Mertens.

Świątek and Gauff have faced off twice in their respective careers with Świątek winning both matches. They met in the Round of 16 at the Miami Open earlier this year, with Świątek winning the hard court match 6-3, 6-1. They also met last year in the 2021 Italian Open semifinals, with Świątek winning the clay court match 7-6, 6-3.