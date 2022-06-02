Pavel Francouz to start Game 2 vs. Oilers in place of Darcy Kuemper

The Colorado Avalanche will start Pavel Francouz in net in place of the injured Darcy Kuemper for Game 2 of the Western Conference Final vs. the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night.

Kuemper was forced to leave in Game 1 of the conference final in the second period and did not return due to an upper-body injury. The Avalanche were able to hold on for an 8-6 victory to take a 1-0 series lead. Francouz entered the game and allowed three goals on 21 shots in a little over half the contest.

The big takeaway from the Kuemper injury and what we saw in Game 1 is bet the over. The line was 7 goals for Game 1 and the over hit in the second period. The O/U for Game 2 was plus-odds at 7.5 goals and has been dropped down to 7 goals again. The line is -130 and it’ll likely be juiced back up. Don’t be surprised if we see the line back at 7.5 and maybe even 8 goals before puck drop later on tonight.

