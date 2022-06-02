 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Pavel Francouz to start Game 2 vs. Oilers in place of Darcy Kuemper

The Avalanche will have their backup goalie in net for Game 2 after Kuemper was injured in Game 1.

Derek Ryan #10 of the Edmonton Oilers scores a goal on Pavel Francouz #39 of the Colorado Avalanche during the third period in Game One of the Western Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Ball Arena on May 31, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The Colorado Avalanche will start Pavel Francouz in net in place of the injured Darcy Kuemper for Game 2 of the Western Conference Final vs. the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night.

Kuemper was forced to leave in Game 1 of the conference final in the second period and did not return due to an upper-body injury. The Avalanche were able to hold on for an 8-6 victory to take a 1-0 series lead. Francouz entered the game and allowed three goals on 21 shots in a little over half the contest.

