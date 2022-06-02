 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Stephen Fulton Jr. vs. Danny Roman: Super bantamweight title bout odds heading into Saturday, June 4

We break down the odds as Fulton Jr. and Roman prepare enter the ring to fight for Super Bantamweight title bout.

By DKNation Staff
Danny Garcia v Ivan Redkach Photo by Edward Diller/Getty Images

Philadelphia fighter Stephen Fulton Jr. (20-0, 8 KOs) will put his WBC and WBO super bantamweight titles on the line against former super bantamweight unified champion Danny Roman on Saturday, June 4, at the Minneapolis Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The 12-round bout will be broadcast on Showtime under the Premier Boxing Champions promotional banner. The broadcast will start at 9 p.m. with super middleweights David Morrell (6-0, 5 KOs) and Kalvin Henderson (15-1-1, 11 KOs) in the co-main event slot. Fulton is a heavy favorite to win at -600 on DraftKings Sportsbook, while Roman sits at +425.

Current odds for Stephen Fulton Jr. VS. Danny Roman

Odds to win

Fulton: -600
Roman: +425

Total rounds

Over 10.5: -600
Under 10.5: +425

Fight outcome

Fulton by decision or technical decision: -250
Fulton by KO, TKO or DQ: +400
Draw: +1800
Roman by decision or technical decision: +700
Roman by KO, TKO or DQ: +900

