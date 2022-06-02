Stephen Fulton Jr. vs. Danny Roman: Super bantamweight title bout odds heading into Saturday, June 4

Philadelphia fighter Stephen Fulton Jr. (20-0, 8 KOs) will put his WBC and WBO super bantamweight titles on the line against former super bantamweight unified champion Danny Roman on Saturday, June 4, at the Minneapolis Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The 12-round bout will be broadcast on Showtime under the Premier Boxing Champions promotional banner. The broadcast will start at 9 p.m. with super middleweights David Morrell (6-0, 5 KOs) and Kalvin Henderson (15-1-1, 11 KOs) in the co-main event slot. Fulton is a heavy favorite to win at -600 on DraftKings Sportsbook, while Roman sits at +425.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Current odds for Stephen Fulton Jr. VS. Danny Roman

Odds to win

Fulton: -600

Roman: +425

Total rounds

Over 10.5: -600

Under 10.5: +425

Fight outcome

Fulton by decision or technical decision: -250

Fulton by KO, TKO or DQ: +400

Draw: +1800

Roman by decision or technical decision: +700

Roman by KO, TKO or DQ: +900

