Kenichi Ogawa vs. Joe Cordina odds: Super featherweight title bout odds heading into Saturday, June 4

Kenichi Ogawa (26-1-1, 18 KOs) will make the first defense of his IBF super featherweight (130 pounds) title when he faces undefeated Joe Cordina on Saturday, June 4 at Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales. The fight will be streamed on DAZN with the six-fight main card broadcast to begin at 2 p.m. ET and the main event set to start around 5 p.m. ET.

The Japanese-born Ogawa will be heading into enemy territory for his first defense against Cordina, who is from Wales. Cordina is hoping to carry a strong 2021 campaign into his first title shot. Ogawa, however, will be a major test and the defending champion would like to use Cordina as a stepping stone to some bigger, more lucrative fights down the road. Cornida’s the odds favorite to win on DraftKings Sportsbook with his odds at -210 to Ogawa’s at +140.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Current odds for Kenichi Ogawa vs. Joe Cordina

Odds to win

Ogawa: +140

Cordina: -170

To go the distance

Yes: -210

No: +170

Fight outcome

Ogawa by decision: +500

Ogawa by KO, TKO or DQ: +250

Draw: +1400

Cordina by decision: -120

Cordina by KO, TKO or DQ: +700

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.