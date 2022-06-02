Sun vs. Aces: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online, picks & predictions

The Suns and Aces are two of the best teams in the WNBA right now and will face off on Thursday night for the second time this week. The Suns will look to secure a win after falling to the Aces on Tuesday, 89-81. The game will be broadcasted on the WNBA’s Facebook page, with tip-off set for 10:00 p.m. at Michelob Ultra Arena.

The Suns head into this match up second in the Eastern Conference with a 6-3 record. Alyssa Thomas has had a great start to the year averaging 15.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 4.9 assists. She had 12 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists against the Aces on Tuesday. DeWanna Bonner led the Suns in scoring on Tuesday with 14 points. The Sun will need both of these players to continue scoring if they have a chance to win tonight.

The Aces are WNBA’s hottest team and will look to continue to add to the win column tonight. Head coach Becky Hammon, who was named Coach of the Month earlier this week, is off the best start in WNBA history as the Aces are 9-1 heading into tonight's match-up. Jackie Young, one of the early favorites for 2022 WNBA MVP and 2022 most improved player, is averaging a league-best 18.5 PPG this season. Young had 21 points against the Sun on Tuesday.

Sun vs. Aces

Date: Thursday, June 2

Tip time: 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: Facebook (Login required)

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Aces -4.5

Total: 169

Moneyline odds: Sun +175, Aces -208

Pick: Aces -4.5 (-110)

I can’t bet against the hottest team in the league, especially at home. This Aces team looks to be unstoppable and although it is tough to beat a team twice in one week, the Aces should get it done tonight.

