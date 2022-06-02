College football win totals for all 131 FBS teams from DraftKings Sportsbook

We still have a little over three months to trudge through until toe meets leather for the start of the college football season. However, we now have regular-season win totals courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and can start laying money down on overs and unders.
The usual suspects stand above the field with Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, and Ohio State all opening at 10.5. The Crimson Tide are currently the national title favorites at +200, returning both Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young and the potential top pick for the 2023 NFL Draft in edge rusher Will Anderson. Ohio State has won at least 11 regular-season games in eight of its last 10 seasons and also projects as a title contender with Heisman finalist C.J. Stroud returning to the Horseshoe. UGA lost a treasure trove of talent from last year’s title team and may experience a “reloading” year while the Tigers are looking to bounce back after experiencing a disappointing season by their standards last fall.
In the tier right below them are Oklahoma, Michigan, and USC listed at 9.5. The Sooners will try to crack double digits in wins without Lincoln Riley while the Trojans already have lofty expectations with their new head coach. Meanwhile in Ann Arbor, Jim Harbaugh and his reigning Big Ten champions will look to reach 10 wins and beat Ohio State without Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo flying around on the defensive side of the football.
Here is the complete list of win totals for all 131 FBS teams for the 2022 college football season from DraftKings Sportsbook:
2022 College Football Win Totals
|Team
|Over
|Under
|Team
|Over
|Under
|Air Force
|8.5 -145
|8.5 +125
|Akron
|2.5 +135
|2.5 -160
|Alabama
|10.5 -190
|10.5 +155
|Appalachian State
|8.5 -110
|8.5 -110
|Arizona
|2.5 -110
|2.5 -110
|Arizona State
|6.5 -125
|6.5 +105
|Arkansas
|7.5 +125
|7.5 -145
|Arkansas State
|5 -120
|5 +100
|Army West Point
|8 -115
|8 -105
|Auburn
|6.5 +130
|6.5 -150
|Ball State
|5.5 -110
|5.5 -110
|Baylor
|7.5 -130
|7.5 +110
|Boise State
|9.5 +130
|9.5 -150
|Boston College
|6.5 +120
|6.5 -140
|Bowling Green
|3.5 +120
|3.5 -140
|Buffalo
|5.5 -120
|5.5 +100
|BYU
|8.5 +125
|8.5 -145
|California
|5.5 -120
|5.5 +100
|Central Michigan
|8 -110
|8 -110
|Charlotte
|4.5 -105
|4.5 -115
|Cincinnati
|9 -120
|9 +100
|Clemson
|10.5 +110
|10.5 -130
|Coastal Carolina
|8 +120
|8 -140
|Colorado
|3.5 +115
|3.5 -135
|Colorado State
|5.5 -145
|5.5 +125
|Duke
|3 +100
|3 -120
|East Carolina
|6.5 +120
|6.5 -140
|Eastern Michigan
|6.5 +120
|6.5 -140
|FIU
|3 -140
|3 +120
|Florida
|7 -130
|7 +110
|Florida Atlantic
|5.5 -140
|5.5 +120
|Florida State
|6.5 +100
|6.5 -120
|Fresno State
|8.5 -125
|8.5 +105
|Georgia Bulldogs
|10.5 -205
|10.5 +165
|Georgia Southern
|4.5 -135
|4.5 +115
|Georgia State
|7.5 +110
|7.5 -130
|Georgia Tech
|3.5 -125
|3.5 +105
|Hawaii
|4.5 -110
|4.5 -110
|Houston
|9 -110
|9 -110
|Illinois
|4.5 -125
|4.5 +105
|Indiana
|4 -110
|4 -110
|Iowa
|7.5 -105
|7.5 -115
|Iowa State
|6.5 +100
|6.5 -120
|James Madison
|6.5 -150
|6.5 +130
|Kansas
|2.5 +105
|2.5 -125
|Kansas State
|6.5 -135
|6.5 +115
|Kent State
|5 -115
|5 -105
|Kentucky
|7.5 -160
|7.5 +135
|Liberty
|6.5 -125
|6.5 +105
|Louisiana Tech
|4.5 +100
|4.5 -120
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|8.5 -135
|8.5 +115
|Louisville
|6.5 +105
|6.5 -125
|LSU
|7 +100
|7 -120
|Marshall
|5.5 -155
|5.5 +135
|Maryland
|6 +100
|6 -120
|Massachusetts
|2.5 +125
|2.5 -145
|Memphis
|7.5 +120
|7.5 -140
|Miami FL
|8.5 +100
|8.5 -120
|Miami OH
|6.5 -135
|6.5 +115
|Michigan
|9.5 -130
|9.5 +110
|Michigan State
|7.5 +110
|7.5 -130
|Middle Tennessee
|5.5 -105
|5.5 -115
|Minnesota
|7.5 +100
|7.5 -120
|Mississippi State
|6.5 -130
|6.5 +110
|Missouri
|5.5 +100
|5.5 -120
|Navy
|4.5 +105
|4.5 -125
|Nebraska
|7.5 +100
|7.5 -120
|Nevada
|5 -130
|5 +110
|New Mexico
|2.5 +125
|2.5 -145
|New Mexico State
|3 -115
|3 -105
|North Carolina
|7.5 +115
|7.5 -135
|North Carolina State
|8.5 -145
|8.5 +125
|North Texas
|6.5 -120
|6.5 +100
|Northern Illinois
|6.5 -150
|6.5 +130
|Northwestern
|4 +100
|4 -120
|Notre Dame
|8.5 -125
|8.5 +105
|Ohio
|5.5 -110
|5.5 -110
|Ohio State
|10.5 -205
|10.5 +165
|Oklahoma
|9.5 -110
|9.5 -110
|Oklahoma State
|8.5 -115
|8.5 -105
|Old Dominion
|4.5 +100
|4.5 -120
|Ole Miss
|7.5 -130
|7.5 +110
|Oregon
|8.5 +105
|8.5 -125
|Oregon State
|6.5 +115
|6.5 -135
|Penn State
|8.5 +105
|8.5 -125
|Pittsburgh
|8.5 -125
|8.5 +105
|Purdue
|7.5 +100
|7.5 -120
|Rice
|3.5 -105
|3.5 -115
|Rutgers
|4 +100
|San Diego State
|7.5 -140
|7.5 +120
|San Jose State
|6.5 +125
|6.5 -145
|SMU
|7 -105
|7 -115
|South Alabama
|4.5 -130
|4.5 +110
|South Carolina
|6 +115
|6 -135
|South Florida
|4.5 -115
|4.5 -105
|Southern Mississippi
|4 -110
|4 -110
|Stanford
|4.5 +135
|4.5 -160
|Syracuse
|5 +115
|5 -135
|TCU
|6.5 -120
|6.5 +100
|Temple
|2.5 -130
|2.5 +110
|Tennessee
|7.5 -160
|7.5 +135
|Texas
|8 -135
|8 +115
|Texas A&M
|8.5 -150
|8.5 +130
|Texas State
|5 +110
|5 -130
|Texas Tech
|5.5 +100
|5.5 -120
|Toledo
|7.5 +120
|7.5 -140
|Troy
|6.5 -120
|6.5 +100
|Tulane
|6 +110
|6 -130
|Tulsa
|6 +100
|6 -120
|UAB
|8.5 +100
|8.5 -120
|UCF
|8.5 +100
|8.5 -120
|UCLA
|8.5 -110
|8.5 -110
|UConn
|2.5 +120
|2.5 -140
|ULM
|2.5 -125
|2.5 +105
|UNLV
|4.5 +110
|4.5 -130
|USC
|9.5 -105
|9.5 -115
|Utah
|9 -105
|9 -115
|Utah State
|7.5 -105
|7.5 -115
|UTEP
|5.5 -125
|5.5 +105
|UTSA
|8.5 +130
|8.5 -150
|Vanderbilt
|2.5 +105
|2.5 -125
|Virginia
|7.5 +120
|7.5 -140
|Virginia Tech
|6.5 +120
|6.5 -140
|Wake Forest
|8.5 +110
|8.5 -130
|Washington
|7.5 +100
|7.5 -120
|Washington State
|5.5 +125
|5.5 -145
|West Virginia
|5.5 -130
|5.5 +110
|Western Kentucky
|8 -115
|8 -105
|Western Michigan
|6.5 +125
|6.5 -145
|Wisconsin
|8.5 -145
|8.5 +125
|Wyoming
|5 +105
|5 -125
