College football win totals for all 131 FBS teams from DraftKings Sportsbook

If you’ve got a favorite college football team, DraftKings has a win total line for the upcoming season. Over or under?

By Collin Sherwin and Nick Simon
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart celebrates with his players following the CFP National Championship college football game against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Jan. 10, 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

We still have a little over three months to trudge through until toe meets leather for the start of the college football season. However, we now have regular-season win totals courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and can start laying money down on overs and unders.

The usual suspects stand above the field with Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, and Ohio State all opening at 10.5. The Crimson Tide are currently the national title favorites at +200, returning both Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young and the potential top pick for the 2023 NFL Draft in edge rusher Will Anderson. Ohio State has won at least 11 regular-season games in eight of its last 10 seasons and also projects as a title contender with Heisman finalist C.J. Stroud returning to the Horseshoe. UGA lost a treasure trove of talent from last year’s title team and may experience a “reloading” year while the Tigers are looking to bounce back after experiencing a disappointing season by their standards last fall.

In the tier right below them are Oklahoma, Michigan, and USC listed at 9.5. The Sooners will try to crack double digits in wins without Lincoln Riley while the Trojans already have lofty expectations with their new head coach. Meanwhile in Ann Arbor, Jim Harbaugh and his reigning Big Ten champions will look to reach 10 wins and beat Ohio State without Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo flying around on the defensive side of the football.

Here is the complete list of win totals for all 131 FBS teams for the 2022 college football season from DraftKings Sportsbook:

2022 College Football Win Totals

Team Over Under
Team Over Under
Air Force 8.5 -145 8.5 +125
Akron 2.5 +135 2.5 -160
Alabama 10.5 -190 10.5 +155
Appalachian State 8.5 -110 8.5 -110
Arizona 2.5 -110 2.5 -110
Arizona State 6.5 -125 6.5 +105
Arkansas 7.5 +125 7.5 -145
Arkansas State 5 -120 5 +100
Army West Point 8 -115 8 -105
Auburn 6.5 +130 6.5 -150
Ball State 5.5 -110 5.5 -110
Baylor 7.5 -130 7.5 +110
Boise State 9.5 +130 9.5 -150
Boston College 6.5 +120 6.5 -140
Bowling Green 3.5 +120 3.5 -140
Buffalo 5.5 -120 5.5 +100
BYU 8.5 +125 8.5 -145
California 5.5 -120 5.5 +100
Central Michigan 8 -110 8 -110
Charlotte 4.5 -105 4.5 -115
Cincinnati 9 -120 9 +100
Clemson 10.5 +110 10.5 -130
Coastal Carolina 8 +120 8 -140
Colorado 3.5 +115 3.5 -135
Colorado State 5.5 -145 5.5 +125
Duke 3 +100 3 -120
East Carolina 6.5 +120 6.5 -140
Eastern Michigan 6.5 +120 6.5 -140
FIU 3 -140 3 +120
Florida 7 -130 7 +110
Florida Atlantic 5.5 -140 5.5 +120
Florida State 6.5 +100 6.5 -120
Fresno State 8.5 -125 8.5 +105
Georgia Bulldogs 10.5 -205 10.5 +165
Georgia Southern 4.5 -135 4.5 +115
Georgia State 7.5 +110 7.5 -130
Georgia Tech 3.5 -125 3.5 +105
Hawaii 4.5 -110 4.5 -110
Houston 9 -110 9 -110
Illinois 4.5 -125 4.5 +105
Indiana 4 -110 4 -110
Iowa 7.5 -105 7.5 -115
Iowa State 6.5 +100 6.5 -120
James Madison 6.5 -150 6.5 +130
Kansas 2.5 +105 2.5 -125
Kansas State 6.5 -135 6.5 +115
Kent State 5 -115 5 -105
Kentucky 7.5 -160 7.5 +135
Liberty 6.5 -125 6.5 +105
Louisiana Tech 4.5 +100 4.5 -120
Louisiana-Lafayette 8.5 -135 8.5 +115
Louisville 6.5 +105 6.5 -125
LSU 7 +100 7 -120
Marshall 5.5 -155 5.5 +135
Maryland 6 +100 6 -120
Massachusetts 2.5 +125 2.5 -145
Memphis 7.5 +120 7.5 -140
Miami FL 8.5 +100 8.5 -120
Miami OH 6.5 -135 6.5 +115
Michigan 9.5 -130 9.5 +110
Michigan State 7.5 +110 7.5 -130
Middle Tennessee 5.5 -105 5.5 -115
Minnesota 7.5 +100 7.5 -120
Mississippi State 6.5 -130 6.5 +110
Missouri 5.5 +100 5.5 -120
Navy 4.5 +105 4.5 -125
Nebraska 7.5 +100 7.5 -120
Nevada 5 -130 5 +110
New Mexico 2.5 +125 2.5 -145
New Mexico State 3 -115 3 -105
North Carolina 7.5 +115 7.5 -135
North Carolina State 8.5 -145 8.5 +125
North Texas 6.5 -120 6.5 +100
Northern Illinois 6.5 -150 6.5 +130
Northwestern 4 +100 4 -120
Notre Dame 8.5 -125 8.5 +105
Ohio 5.5 -110 5.5 -110
Ohio State 10.5 -205 10.5 +165
Oklahoma 9.5 -110 9.5 -110
Oklahoma State 8.5 -115 8.5 -105
Old Dominion 4.5 +100 4.5 -120
Ole Miss 7.5 -130 7.5 +110
Oregon 8.5 +105 8.5 -125
Oregon State 6.5 +115 6.5 -135
Penn State 8.5 +105 8.5 -125
Pittsburgh 8.5 -125 8.5 +105
Purdue 7.5 +100 7.5 -120
Rice 3.5 -105 3.5 -115
Rutgers 4 +100
San Diego State 7.5 -140 7.5 +120
San Jose State 6.5 +125 6.5 -145
SMU 7 -105 7 -115
South Alabama 4.5 -130 4.5 +110
South Carolina 6 +115 6 -135
South Florida 4.5 -115 4.5 -105
Southern Mississippi 4 -110 4 -110
Stanford 4.5 +135 4.5 -160
Syracuse 5 +115 5 -135
TCU 6.5 -120 6.5 +100
Temple 2.5 -130 2.5 +110
Tennessee 7.5 -160 7.5 +135
Texas 8 -135 8 +115
Texas A&M 8.5 -150 8.5 +130
Texas State 5 +110 5 -130
Texas Tech 5.5 +100 5.5 -120
Toledo 7.5 +120 7.5 -140
Troy 6.5 -120 6.5 +100
Tulane 6 +110 6 -130
Tulsa 6 +100 6 -120
UAB 8.5 +100 8.5 -120
UCF 8.5 +100 8.5 -120
UCLA 8.5 -110 8.5 -110
UConn 2.5 +120 2.5 -140
ULM 2.5 -125 2.5 +105
UNLV 4.5 +110 4.5 -130
USC 9.5 -105 9.5 -115
Utah 9 -105 9 -115
Utah State 7.5 -105 7.5 -115
UTEP 5.5 -125 5.5 +105
UTSA 8.5 +130 8.5 -150
Vanderbilt 2.5 +105 2.5 -125
Virginia 7.5 +120 7.5 -140
Virginia Tech 6.5 +120 6.5 -140
Wake Forest 8.5 +110 8.5 -130
Washington 7.5 +100 7.5 -120
Washington State 5.5 +125 5.5 -145
West Virginia 5.5 -130 5.5 +110
Western Kentucky 8 -115 8 -105
Western Michigan 6.5 +125 6.5 -145
Wisconsin 8.5 -145 8.5 +125
Wyoming 5 +105 5 -125

