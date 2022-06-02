College football win totals for all 131 FBS teams from DraftKings Sportsbook

We still have a little over three months to trudge through until toe meets leather for the start of the college football season. However, we now have regular-season win totals courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and can start laying money down on overs and unders.

The usual suspects stand above the field with Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, and Ohio State all opening at 10.5. The Crimson Tide are currently the national title favorites at +200, returning both Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young and the potential top pick for the 2023 NFL Draft in edge rusher Will Anderson. Ohio State has won at least 11 regular-season games in eight of its last 10 seasons and also projects as a title contender with Heisman finalist C.J. Stroud returning to the Horseshoe. UGA lost a treasure trove of talent from last year’s title team and may experience a “reloading” year while the Tigers are looking to bounce back after experiencing a disappointing season by their standards last fall.

In the tier right below them are Oklahoma, Michigan, and USC listed at 9.5. The Sooners will try to crack double digits in wins without Lincoln Riley while the Trojans already have lofty expectations with their new head coach. Meanwhile in Ann Arbor, Jim Harbaugh and his reigning Big Ten champions will look to reach 10 wins and beat Ohio State without Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo flying around on the defensive side of the football.

Here is the complete list of win totals for all 131 FBS teams for the 2022 college football season from DraftKings Sportsbook:

2022 College Football Win Totals Team Over Under Team Over Under Air Force 8.5 -145 8.5 +125 Akron 2.5 +135 2.5 -160 Alabama 10.5 -190 10.5 +155 Appalachian State 8.5 -110 8.5 -110 Arizona 2.5 -110 2.5 -110 Arizona State 6.5 -125 6.5 +105 Arkansas 7.5 +125 7.5 -145 Arkansas State 5 -120 5 +100 Army West Point 8 -115 8 -105 Auburn 6.5 +130 6.5 -150 Ball State 5.5 -110 5.5 -110 Baylor 7.5 -130 7.5 +110 Boise State 9.5 +130 9.5 -150 Boston College 6.5 +120 6.5 -140 Bowling Green 3.5 +120 3.5 -140 Buffalo 5.5 -120 5.5 +100 BYU 8.5 +125 8.5 -145 California 5.5 -120 5.5 +100 Central Michigan 8 -110 8 -110 Charlotte 4.5 -105 4.5 -115 Cincinnati 9 -120 9 +100 Clemson 10.5 +110 10.5 -130 Coastal Carolina 8 +120 8 -140 Colorado 3.5 +115 3.5 -135 Colorado State 5.5 -145 5.5 +125 Duke 3 +100 3 -120 East Carolina 6.5 +120 6.5 -140 Eastern Michigan 6.5 +120 6.5 -140 FIU 3 -140 3 +120 Florida 7 -130 7 +110 Florida Atlantic 5.5 -140 5.5 +120 Florida State 6.5 +100 6.5 -120 Fresno State 8.5 -125 8.5 +105 Georgia Bulldogs 10.5 -205 10.5 +165 Georgia Southern 4.5 -135 4.5 +115 Georgia State 7.5 +110 7.5 -130 Georgia Tech 3.5 -125 3.5 +105 Hawaii 4.5 -110 4.5 -110 Houston 9 -110 9 -110 Illinois 4.5 -125 4.5 +105 Indiana 4 -110 4 -110 Iowa 7.5 -105 7.5 -115 Iowa State 6.5 +100 6.5 -120 James Madison 6.5 -150 6.5 +130 Kansas 2.5 +105 2.5 -125 Kansas State 6.5 -135 6.5 +115 Kent State 5 -115 5 -105 Kentucky 7.5 -160 7.5 +135 Liberty 6.5 -125 6.5 +105 Louisiana Tech 4.5 +100 4.5 -120 Louisiana-Lafayette 8.5 -135 8.5 +115 Louisville 6.5 +105 6.5 -125 LSU 7 +100 7 -120 Marshall 5.5 -155 5.5 +135 Maryland 6 +100 6 -120 Massachusetts 2.5 +125 2.5 -145 Memphis 7.5 +120 7.5 -140 Miami FL 8.5 +100 8.5 -120 Miami OH 6.5 -135 6.5 +115 Michigan 9.5 -130 9.5 +110 Michigan State 7.5 +110 7.5 -130 Middle Tennessee 5.5 -105 5.5 -115 Minnesota 7.5 +100 7.5 -120 Mississippi State 6.5 -130 6.5 +110 Missouri 5.5 +100 5.5 -120 Navy 4.5 +105 4.5 -125 Nebraska 7.5 +100 7.5 -120 Nevada 5 -130 5 +110 New Mexico 2.5 +125 2.5 -145 New Mexico State 3 -115 3 -105 North Carolina 7.5 +115 7.5 -135 North Carolina State 8.5 -145 8.5 +125 North Texas 6.5 -120 6.5 +100 Northern Illinois 6.5 -150 6.5 +130 Northwestern 4 +100 4 -120 Notre Dame 8.5 -125 8.5 +105 Ohio 5.5 -110 5.5 -110 Ohio State 10.5 -205 10.5 +165 Oklahoma 9.5 -110 9.5 -110 Oklahoma State 8.5 -115 8.5 -105 Old Dominion 4.5 +100 4.5 -120 Ole Miss 7.5 -130 7.5 +110 Oregon 8.5 +105 8.5 -125 Oregon State 6.5 +115 6.5 -135 Penn State 8.5 +105 8.5 -125 Pittsburgh 8.5 -125 8.5 +105 Purdue 7.5 +100 7.5 -120 Rice 3.5 -105 3.5 -115 Rutgers 4 +100 San Diego State 7.5 -140 7.5 +120 San Jose State 6.5 +125 6.5 -145 SMU 7 -105 7 -115 South Alabama 4.5 -130 4.5 +110 South Carolina 6 +115 6 -135 South Florida 4.5 -115 4.5 -105 Southern Mississippi 4 -110 4 -110 Stanford 4.5 +135 4.5 -160 Syracuse 5 +115 5 -135 TCU 6.5 -120 6.5 +100 Temple 2.5 -130 2.5 +110 Tennessee 7.5 -160 7.5 +135 Texas 8 -135 8 +115 Texas A&M 8.5 -150 8.5 +130 Texas State 5 +110 5 -130 Texas Tech 5.5 +100 5.5 -120 Toledo 7.5 +120 7.5 -140 Troy 6.5 -120 6.5 +100 Tulane 6 +110 6 -130 Tulsa 6 +100 6 -120 UAB 8.5 +100 8.5 -120 UCF 8.5 +100 8.5 -120 UCLA 8.5 -110 8.5 -110 UConn 2.5 +120 2.5 -140 ULM 2.5 -125 2.5 +105 UNLV 4.5 +110 4.5 -130 USC 9.5 -105 9.5 -115 Utah 9 -105 9 -115 Utah State 7.5 -105 7.5 -115 UTEP 5.5 -125 5.5 +105 UTSA 8.5 +130 8.5 -150 Vanderbilt 2.5 +105 2.5 -125 Virginia 7.5 +120 7.5 -140 Virginia Tech 6.5 +120 6.5 -140 Wake Forest 8.5 +110 8.5 -130 Washington 7.5 +100 7.5 -120 Washington State 5.5 +125 5.5 -145 West Virginia 5.5 -130 5.5 +110 Western Kentucky 8 -115 8 -105 Western Michigan 6.5 +125 6.5 -145 Wisconsin 8.5 -145 8.5 +125 Wyoming 5 +105 5 -125

