2022 NBA Draft scouting report for Baylor G James Akinjo

The 2022 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Baylor G James Akinjo.

James Akinjo Draft Profile

Akinjo is a senior out of Baylor who’s coming off a decent season for the Bears. He spent his first two college years with Georgetown, then played at Arizona for a bit before transferring to Baylor to finish out his college career. Through 32 games in 2021-22, he averaged 13.5 points, 5.8 assists, and 2.8 rebounds per game in his senior season. Akinjo was named to the First-team All-Big 12 in his senior year, as well as the First-team All-Pac-12 as a junior. He stands at 6’1 weighing 190 lbs., and is a solid playmaker who should be a good pick for any team.

Strengths

Akinjo is a good scorer off the dribble and has an all-around decent shot. Throughout his four years in college, he shot 37.3% overall from the floor. He steadily increased his shooting accuracy as he went on, shooting 33.7% as a sophomore but ending up at 38.3% as a senior. If he continues that trajectory he’ll be set up to perform as a decent scorer at the NBA level. For his size, he’s a decent rebounder as he averaged 2.8 rpg last season, which is nothing to laugh at for a 6’1 point guard.

Weaknesses

He’s somewhat of a streaky shooter overall and can have some trouble logging points in crowded areas. He’s a great passer, though, so he’ll be looking for passing options on the outside when he’s driving into traffic. His shot selection is questionable and has plenty of room for improvement as he enters the NBA.

Player comparison: Mike Conley