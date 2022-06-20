2022 NBA Draft scouting report for G-League Ignite F MarJon Beauchamp

The 2022 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at G-League Ignite F MarJon Beauchamp.

MarJon Beauchamp Draft Profile

Beauchamp is a 6’6, 195 lbs. player out of G-League Ignite who who can play as both a shooting guard and a small forward. He spent some time at Yakima Valley College where he played 12 games and averaged 30.7 points and 10.5 rebounds. He drew attention from bigger colleges like Oregon, Texas Tech, and Arkansas, but ultimately he ended up signing with the G-League in September of last year.

Strengths

He’s an athletic, versatile player who could turn into a solid two-way threat with some more development and work. He averaged 15.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game during his time with G-League Ignite, and should continue to put up decent numbers once he enters the NBA and gets some playing time. He’s got a 7’0 wingspan along with the size and frame of someone who can really contend in the league, especially if he keeps improving at the rate he has been since high school.

Weaknesses

His defensive skills are just average and will need plenty of improvement before he can be considered a solid defender. He needs to work on his strength and physicality as well, as his size is right where it should be but his physical game is lacking when it comes to battling with other players on the inside. He has all the makings of a future star, but it will take some time and a lot of work to be considered a top player in the NBA.

Player comparison: Kelly Oubre Jr.