Key transfers and new players in Conference USA for the 2022 season

No conference in FBS is experiencing the massive amount of change that Conference USA is experiencing at the moment. The league lost three members to the Sun Belt this offseason and is set to lose six to the American next year.

As the league enters its final year with the bulk of its core membership still in tact, it is anticipating several new faces excelling on the gridiron this fall. Today, we’ll go over some key transfers for C-USA in 2022.

Jarrett Doege, QB, Western Kentucky

Doege enters the year as the most high-profile transfer quarterback in the conference and is looking to light it up for the Hilltoppers in his sixth season of collegiate eligibility. Beginning his career at Bowling Green before transferring to West Virginia, Doege had thrown for over 10,000 yards, 79 touchdowns, and 34 interception throughout in five years.

He is hoping to somewhat replicate what Bailey Zappe was able to do at WKU last season. A transfer from Houston Baptist, Zappe broke multiple FBS single-season passing records in his lone season with the program before being selected by the New England Patriots in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Trelon Smith, RB, UTSA

The fifth-year senior running back chose UTSA as his next destination in the offseason, becoming another impressive get for Roadrunners head coach Jeff Traylor. Starting his career at Arizona State before transferring to Arkansas, Smith excelled as a featured back for the Razorback offense by running for over 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns in two seasons.

He will be stepping in to fill the void left by former UTSA All-American running back and two-time C-USA Offensive Player of the Year Sincere McCormick.

Devonta Lee, WR, Louisiana Tech

A former four-star high school prospect out of Amite, LA, the former LSU wideout decided to head to the northern part of the state and link up with new head coach Sonny Cumbie at Louisiana Tech. Appearing in just seven games throughout his career in Baton Rouge, Lee caught just 11 passes for 112 yards, and a touchdown in three seasons and was one of several players to flee the premises after the Ed Orgeron tenure went down in flames.

At 6’2”, 224 pounds, there’s potential for Lee the most physically dominant receiver in the conference should he carve out a role for himself in Cumbie’s air raid offense.

Key C-USA Transfers projected to start Week 1

Amir Siddiq, DL, Charlotte

Keem Green, Green, FAU

Josiah Miamen, TE, FIU

Myles Brooks, CB, Louisiana Tech

Timar Rogers, LB, Middle Tennessee State

Zahodri Jackson, CB, North Texas

Litchfield Ajavon, S, Rice

Jackson Bratton, LB, UAB

Nicktroy Fortune, CB, UTSA

Vincent Murphy, OL, Western Kentucky