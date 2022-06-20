2022 NBA Draft scouting report for Colorado State G David Roddy

The 2022 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Colorado State G David Roddy.

David Roddy Draft Profile

Roddy spent three years at Colorado State and improved his numbers with each passing year. As a junior this past season, he earned Mountain West Player of the Year honors by averaging 19.2 points on 57.1% shooting along with 7.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He was able to power the Rams to the program’s first NCAA Tournament bid since 2013, where they entered as a No. 6 seed.

Strengths:

Roddy was effective at finding ways to score inside the arc at CSU and that was evidenced by him averaging 62% from two this past season. A high school football prospect, he has the build of a football player turned full-time hooper at 6’6, 255 lbs., and his size helped him play through contact to get to the rim. His 6’11 wingspan allows him to guard multiple positions on defense

Weaknesses

Roddy is a bit undersized for a forward at 6’6 and won’t get the same opportunities to post defenders up like he did in college. He could stand to improve both his ball handling and his three-point shooting, attempting an average of 3.4 treys per game as a junior.

Player comparison: A mix of Marcus Smart and Grant Williams