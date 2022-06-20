2022 NBA Draft scouting report for Michigan F Caleb Houstan

The 2022 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Michigan F Caleb Houstan.

Caleb Houstan Draft Profile

Having just turned 19 in January, Houstan is one of the younger prospects in this year’s class. A former five-star prospect out of prep powerhouse Monteverde Academy in Florida, the Canadian-born wing reclassified into the 2021 recruiting class and chose Michigan.

In his lone season in Ann Arbor, Houstan experienced ups and downs on a UM team that struggled in the regular season but made a surprise run to the Sweet 16. He averaged 10.2 points and four rebounds as a freshman before officially declaring for the NBA Draft.

Strengths

Houstan fits the bill of a spot-up wing shooter who can also move well off the ball. He has high energy and can carry that over to the defensive end, where his lengthy wingspan can allow him to guard multiple positions.

Weaknesses

Houstan’s freshman season at Michigan was mired in inconsistency as he showed off his potential at some points and struggled at others. He was a streaky shooter and that’s evidenced by him shooting just 38.4% from the field. The Wolverine prospect wasn’t great off the dribble and struggled to generate offense when in traffic. At 6’8, he averaged just four rebounds and could definitely stand to improve in that category.

Player comparison: Danny Green