2022 NBA Draft scouting report for USC F Isaiah Mobley

The 2022 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at USC F Isaiah Mobley.

Isaiah Mobley Draft Profile

Mobley enters the NBA draft hoping to carve a similar path as his younger brother and Rookie of the Year finalist Evan Mobley. Spending three seasons at USC, he broke through and earned First Team All-Pac-12 honors as a junior this past season by averaging 14.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game.

Strengths

At 6’10, Mobley provides a nice presence in the post and is decent at scoring off the dribble. On top of rebounding, his ball distribution skills and ability to space the floor is a positive checkmark in his favor as a prospect.

Weaknesses

Mobley isn’t the most athletic of big men and can struggle to score in traffic. He could also stand to improve his shooting from midrange and beyond. He’ll be one of the older prospects in this class at 23, meaning he may have already hit the peak of his skills.

Player comparison: Drew Gooden or Jared Jeffries