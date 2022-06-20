2022 NBA Draft scouting report for UCLA G Johnny Juzang

The 2022 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at UCLA G Johnny Juzang.

Johnny Juzang Draft Profile

A Final Four run from the play-in game spot in 2021 helped push Juzang onto the national scene. Many felt he’d go pro last season but the guard chose to return to school to try to win a championship with the Bruins. Juzang is a proven scorer at every level, but was only able to make the Sweet 16 last season.

Strengths

Juzang can put the ball in the basket with the best of them. He’s able to take over a game with his scoring ability. His return to school shows a desire to improve, and that’ll play well at the next level since Juzang is a fringe first-round prospect at best heading into the draft.

Weaknesses

Even though he had a desire to get better across the board, there isn’t much evidence to suggest that happened. His physical profile projects well for defensive purposes at the next level, but he’s unproven on that end of the floor. Juzang doesn’t distribute the ball at a high rate either.

Player comparison: A mix of Kevin Huerter and Duncan Robinson