2022 NBA Draft scouting report for Alabama G JD Davison

The 2022 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Alabama G JD Davison.

JD Davison Draft Profile

Davison’s athleticism speaks for itself, and the guard showcased it in his lone season at Alabama. Davison averaged 8.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game during the regular season. He rarely had big games scoring the ball, as that was not his role with the Crimson Tide. Here’s how he projects at the next level.

Strengths

He’s a highlight play waiting to happen, even if the statistics don’t show it. Davison has tremendous quickness, speed and bounce. The best part is he’s able to use all three in game action well, and tends to make strong reads when going at insane speeds. He has great upside at only 19 years old.

Weaknesses

The three-point shot is not there, and Davison doesn’t fair well defensively due to his stature. He’s turnover prone but that’s the tradeoff given his athleticism. He can’t really play off the ball until he develops a more complete offensive game.

Player comparison: A mix between Dennis Smith Jr. and Cameron Payne