2022 NBA Draft scouting report for Vanderbilt G Scotty Pippen Jr.

The 2022 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Vanderbilt G Scotty Pippen Jr.

Scotty Pippen Jr. Draft Profile

The three-year guard out of Vanderbilt is a relatively under-the-radar prospect despite his name. Pippen Jr. appeared in 90 games (starting in 89 of them) for the Commodores and averaged 17.5 PPG, 4.3 APG, and 1.6 SPG throughout his college career. At 6’1 with a 6’7.5 wingspan, Pippen Jr. increased his scoring year-over-year from 12.0 PPG in his first season to 20.4 PPG in his third season. He is a two-time SEC All-First Team (2021, 2022) and made the SEC All-Freshmen Team (2020).

Strengths:

Despite being a bit undersized, he’s a crafty player with a lower center of gravity and a lot of strength. His 4.3 assists per game illustrates his knack for facilitating the offense and getting his teammates involved. While he is more than capable of getting his teammates involved, he subsequently keeps defenses honest with his scoring ability. Increasing his scoring average from 12.0 PPG to 20.4 PPG by his junior year shows his growth in finding ways to put the ball in the basket.

Weaknesses

Pippen Jr. has room to grow in scoring outside, as he averaged just 34% from the three-point line. Given his knack for scoring the third-year guard could also stand to improve his efficiency from the charity stripe. Pippen Jr. shot 85% from the free-throw line in his sophomore season, before seeing his percentage dip to 75% in his junior year. Becoming more efficient at the free-throw line will give him an extra advantage as he looks to pick his spots against NBA defenses.

Player comparison: Fred VanVleet