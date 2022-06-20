2022 NBA Draft scouting report for Arkansas G JD Notae

The 2022 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Arkansas G JD Notae.

JD Notae Draft Profile

Notae spent three seasons (redshirting his first season) with Arkansas after transferring from Jacksonville following the 2018-19 season. After starting in just one game for Arkansas during the 2020-21 season, Notae started 35 out of 36 games played in the 2021-22 season. He increased his scoring average from 12.8 PPG to 18.3 PPG, and finished his collegiate career shooting 39% from the field with 2.9 APG and 1.9 SPG. Notae was named the 2020-21 SEC Sixth Man of the Year and was named 2021-22 All-SEC, and made 2022 NCAA Tournament All-Region.

Strengths:

Notae is a solid scorer off the dribble and a sufficient playmaker. He’s a good rebounder for his size and position and has solid defensive prowess. His reliability on defense makes him probable for steals, and he has a good motor that is always welcome on an NBA team.

Weaknesses

His size and age may cause some teams to be wary of selecting him through the first two rounds. As a 33% three-point shooter, Notae can look to improve his outside shooting, in particular as it will help open more opportunities for him offensively given the size disadvantage. He must look to be more disciplined defensively and learn to let the pace of the game come to him, as opposed to playing erratically on offense.

Player comparison: Lou Williams with more defensive potential