When will Anthony DeSclafani return to Giants lineup this season?

Anthony DeSclafani had the best season of his career in 2021 and was a key reason why the San Francisco Giants surprised the baseball world by winning 103 games. But this year has been mostly a lost cause as the right-hander has been sidelined by an ankle injury since April. But with him now on a rehab assignment, DeSclafani is getting very close to rejoining the Giants’ rotation. Here’s the latest.

Anthony DeSclafani injury update

DeSclafani was placed on the 10-day injured list April 22, one day after allowing five runs and nine hits over five innings in a loss to the Mets. Right ankle inflammation was the diagnosis. What was once considered a relatively minor ailment has kept him out since, but DeSclafani has made two rehab starts at Triple-A this month, the most recent of which was a 2.2-inning stint on June 16, when DeSclafani allowed three earned runs, three walks and five hits. That doesn’t look pretty, but the most important result is that DeSclafani came away healthy. Now, he may be anointed to start Tuesday’s game in Atlanta versus the Braves. The team hasn’t made an official decision yet, but it’s possible.

DeSclafani will return to a 6.03 ERA but only a 3.80 FIP. He’s a serviceable fantasy starter in deeper formats, but given his lack of overwhelming stuff, he is really more of a streamer candidate in standard leagues. And streaming against the Braves is not recommended.