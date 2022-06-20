Which team has the most picks in first round of 2022 NBA Draft?

The 2022 NBA Draft will be held in Brooklyn on Thursday, June 23 with the Orlando Magic holding the first overall selection. This marks the first instance of the Magic holding the top overall pick since back in 2004 when Orlando selected Dwight Howard first overall. Following the results of the NBA Draft Lottery, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets will pick second and third overall respectively.

After the lottery determined the top 14 draft selections, the draft order for the full first round was officially set. The two following teams hold the most selections in the first round:

San Antonio Spurs (3)

Houston Rockets (3)

As of this moment, the Spurs and Rockets hold the most first-round picks in 2022. The Spurs landed picks from previous trades with Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics, while the Rockets added a few picks in trades with the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks. Both teams also hold their own first-round pick.