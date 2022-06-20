Which teams do not have a pick in the first round of 2022 NBA Draft?

The NBA offseason kicks into full gear with the 2022 NBA Draft set for Thursday, June 23 from Brooklyn. Following the results of the NBA Draft Lottery, the top overall selection will be made by the Orlando Magic after they held an equal 14 percent chance of getting the number one pick. The Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets will follow in selecting second and third respectively. Houston had a 14% chance of the top overall pick, while the Thunder held a 12.5% chance of their own.

With the draft order finalized following the results of the lottery, multiple teams hold more than one selection in the first round of the draft. While these teams can bolster their roster with more than one young prospect, other teams will be looking on the outside come the first round.

Due to various trades in which draft assets were included, these are the following teams that are without a pick in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft.