Why don’t the Celtics have a pick in the first round of 2022 NBA Draft?

The 2022 NBA Draft is days away, and the Boston Celtics do not hold a first-round selection. They traded their pick back in February to the San Antonio Spurs for the services of Derrick White.

The Spurs dealt White due to his lengthy contract and were also able to get a future first-round pick from Boston in the same deal. That future first-rounder is only protected at the No. 1 slot in 2028, so it’s potentially going to be a nice selection for San Antonio.

The Celtics traded multiple picks away to acquire White and on the surface, this seems like it was worth it for the time being. White played a decent role in the Celtics making it to the 2022 NBA Finals and with the pick being at No. 25 this year, having him is more beneficial to the Celtics than any rookie they can add. They aren’t without a selection totally, as they will pick No. 53 in the second round.