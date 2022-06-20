Top 50 prospects in 2022 NBA Draft

The 2022 NBA Draft will take place Thursday, June 23 with the Orlando Magic holding the No. 1 overall selection this year. The Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings and Detroit Pistons round out the top five selections.
Here’s a look at who we believe are the top 50 prospects in this year’s draft, using a variety of mock draft intel, our own projections and the production on the court up to this point. We’ve tiered these prospects under different ceilings, ranging from superstar potential to quality rotation player potential.
2022 NBA Draft Top 50 prospects
Superstar potential
Jabari Smith
Chet Holmgren
Paolo Banchero
All-Star potential
Jaden Ivey
Jalen Duren
Keegan Murray
Fringe star potential
Shaedon Sharpe
Jaden Hardy
Bennedict Mathurin
Quality starter potential
Ochai Agbaji
TyTy Washington
Jeremy Sochan
AJ Griffin
Dyson Daniels
Johnny Davis
Walker Kessler
Dalen Terry
E.J. Liddell
Malaki Branham
Tari Eason
Jalen Williams
Ousmane Dieng
Nikola Jovic
Jaden Shackelford
Blake Wesley
Johnny Juzang
Isaiah Mobley
David Roddy
Quality rotation player potential
Mark Williams
Christian Koloko
Wendell Moore Jr.
Kennedy Chandler
Kendall Brown
Christian Braun
Hyunjung Lee
Max Christie
MarJon Beauchamp
Bryce McGowens
Patrick Baldwin Jr.
Caleb Houstan
Jaylin Williams
Julian Champagnie
Jules Bernard
Buddy Boeheim
Ron Harper Jr.
Kyler Edwards
James Akinjo
Jared Rhoden
Eric Ayala
Trevor Keels