Top 50 prospects in 2022 NBA Draft

The 2022 NBA Draft will take place Thursday, June 23 with the Orlando Magic holding the No. 1 overall selection this year. The Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings and Detroit Pistons round out the top five selections.

Here’s a look at who we believe are the top 50 prospects in this year’s draft, using a variety of mock draft intel, our own projections and the production on the court up to this point. We’ve tiered these prospects under different ceilings, ranging from superstar potential to quality rotation player potential.

2022 NBA Draft Top 50 prospects

Superstar potential

Jabari Smith

Chet Holmgren

Paolo Banchero

All-Star potential

Jaden Ivey

Jalen Duren

Keegan Murray

Fringe star potential

Shaedon Sharpe

Jaden Hardy

Bennedict Mathurin

Quality starter potential

Ochai Agbaji

TyTy Washington

Jeremy Sochan

AJ Griffin

Dyson Daniels

Johnny Davis

Walker Kessler

Dalen Terry

E.J. Liddell

Malaki Branham

Tari Eason

Jalen Williams

Ousmane Dieng

Nikola Jovic

Jaden Shackelford

Blake Wesley

Johnny Juzang

Isaiah Mobley

David Roddy

Quality rotation player potential

Mark Williams

Christian Koloko

Wendell Moore Jr.

Kennedy Chandler

Kendall Brown

Christian Braun

Hyunjung Lee

Max Christie

MarJon Beauchamp

Bryce McGowens

Patrick Baldwin Jr.

Caleb Houstan

Jaylin Williams

Julian Champagnie

Jules Bernard

Buddy Boeheim

Ron Harper Jr.

Kyler Edwards

James Akinjo

Jared Rhoden

Eric Ayala

Trevor Keels