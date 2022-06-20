Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Monday, June 20

Coming off a busy weekend of MLB action, nine games are scheduled for Monday, June 20 with the main DFS slate on DraftKings showing the final eight games of the night. The biggest game of the night will feature the St. Louis Cardinals beginning a road series with the Milwaukee Brewers as the two teams enter with identical records at 38-30 for the top spot of the National League Central, and the top pitching matchup will be between the New York Yankees (Gerrit Cole) and Tampa Bay Rays (Shane McClanahan). The largest run total of the day is set at 9.5 on DraftKings Sportsbook in a game between the Detroit Tigers and Boston Red Sox.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Monday, June 20.

Red Sox vs. Tigers, 7:10 p.m. ET

Rafael Devers ($5,700)

JD Martinez ($5,400)

Xander Bogaerts ($5,100)

Trevor Story ($5,000)

The Red Sox have the largest team total of the day as oddsmakers set the number at 5.5, and they’re swinging the bats well right now after a tough start to the season. They head into this matchup with the third-best batting average (.258) in baseball and scored 6 runs on 9 hits in Sunday’s win over the Cardinals.

Blue Jays vs. White Sox, 8:10 p.m. ET

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($5,800)

Bo Bichette ($5,700)

George Springer ($5,100)

Teoscar Hernandez ($4,700)

The Toronto Blue Jays have an expensive lineup for their top hitters, but they’re in a good spot on Monday night. They will get a matchup with Chicago White Sox starter Lance Lynn, who made his season debut last week and gave up 10 hits over 4.1 innings against the Detroit Tigers, which have the worst offense in baseball, scoring just 2.9 runs per game.

Angels vs. Royals, 9:38 p.m. ET

Shohei Ohtani ($5,900)

Mike Trout ($5,600)

Taylor Ward ($3,900)

Max Stassi ($3,800)

The Los Angeles Angels have a great matchup with a pitcher who has struggled to this point of the season. Kansas City Royals starter Kris Bubic will make his 10th appearance and ninth start with an 8.36 ERA. The Angels have not been all that productive at the plate recently, scoring fewer than 5 runs in eight consecutive games, however, you can get some value with their top hitters in this spot.