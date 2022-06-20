Best MLB bets to consider for Monday, June 20

Nine MLB games are on the slate for Monday, June 20 with plenty of money-making opportunities throughout the day. The winner of the St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers matchup will be in the top spot of the National League Central, and you two of the best pitchers in the game will take the mound when the New York Yankees (Gerrit Cole) face the Tampa Bay Rays (Shane McClanahan). The largest run total of the day is set at 9.5 on DraftKings Sportsbook as the Boston Red Sox host the Detroit Tigers.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Monday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Monday, June 20

Cubs Moneyline (-110)

The winner of Monday night’s Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates matchup is a complete toss-up according to the oddsmakers, and neither pitcher is putting together a big year in 2022. JT Brubaker has a 0-7 record with a 4.50 ERA for the Pirates, while Cubs rookie Caleb Kilian allowed 8 runs over 9 innings of work in his first two MLB starts. This is a spot where Ill favor the better offense, and that goes to the road team. Chicago ranks No. 13 in on-base percentage (.318), while the Pirates are No. 28 in that category with a .289 OBP.

Angels -1.5 (+100)

The Los Angeles Angels have gone eight straight games scoring fewer than 5 runs, but they have enough of a pitching advantage against the Kansas City Royals that it may not matter. The Angels will rely on Noah Syndergaard, who has a 3.53 ERA, while Royals starter Kris Bubic has an 8.36 ERA. Even with their recent slump at the plate, the Angels still rank 19th in the MLB in runs per game (4.2), while Kansas City is 27th in that category (3.7).

Cardinals-Brewers Under 7.5 runs (-105)

This is a great pitching matchup with the Cardinals starting Miles Mikolas (2.62 ERA), while Corbin Burnes (2.52) throws for the Brewers. Burnes has been especially good against St. Louis, throwing 7 scoreless innings in an 8-0 victory last month, and he gave up just 4 earned runs in his last five starts against the Cardinals dating back to last season in a span of 29 innings of work.

Yu Darvish Over 6.5 strikeouts (+110)

The San Diego Padres starter had a K/9 over 10 in each of his first nine MLB seasons, but Darvish will go in with a 7.3 K/9. He is starting to get closer to his career average with 7 strikeouts against the Chicago Cubs in his las time out. He should be in a good spot for a long start against the Diamondbacks, ranking 23rd in runs per game, and they average 9 strikeouts per game, which is the fourth most in the MLB.

