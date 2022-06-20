MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Monday, June 20

With a 9-game slate scheduled for Monday, while limited, it should be an exciting day for some baseball. There are some great divisional matchups for the day including the New York Yankees against the Tampa Bay Rays. That also means there are a ton of options to make the perfect lineup on DraftKings Daily Fantasy.

Top Pitchers

Gerrit Cole, Yankees vs. Rays ($10,500) — Gerrit Cole has surprisingly been one of the disappointments for the Yankees. Of all their starters, Cole has the highest ERA at 3.33 which isn’t terrible, but he’s been better. With the Yankees coming off a loss to the Blue Jays where they blew a big lead, look for Cole to be at his best.

Corbin Burnes, Brewers vs. Cardinals ($9,900) — So far this season, Burnes has been one of the best pitchers in baseball. He is 4-4 with a 2.52 ERA and 100 strikeouts. His one start against the Cardinals this season was his highest-scoring fantasy performance so far this season. He pitched seven innings, striking out 11 while allowing just two hits and a walk.

Top Hitters

José Abreu, White Sox vs. Blue Jays ($4,600) — In his career against José Berríos, in 53 at-bats, Abreu is hitting .302 with three home runs and 14 runs batted in. Abreu is coming off a hitless game against the Astros, so he could use a bounce back. Look for Abreu to have multiple base hits.

Mike Trout, Angels vs. Royals ($5,600) — Trout has been phenomenal this season and if he keeps it up, he’ll have a shot at winning MVP. He has hit five home runs in the last five games and had a great series against the Mariners. Trout is also facing Public tonight who is left-handed, and Trout is hitting .353 against left handed pitchers.

Value Pitcher

Noah Syndergaard, Angels vs. Royals ($6,400) — Facing off against the Royals, Syndergaard should earn a quality start today. His last two outings have been great and both were against much better teams than the Royals. I expect the Angels to beat the Royals handily, so look for Syndergaard to pitch longer than usual.

Value Hitter

Gleyber Torres, Yankees vs. Rays ($4,000) — In their series against the Toronto Blue Jays, Torres was 7-11 with a home run, four doubles, and four runs batted in. Prior to the season, people thought the Yankees could be looking for a replacement for Torres, but he’s found a good role this season. In his career against Shane McClanahan, Torres is 6-11 with a home run and a run batted in.