 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Opening odds for 2022 Travelers Championship

The field is set for the 2022 Travelers Championship, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA Tour.

By DKNation Staff
/ new
PGA: U.S. Open - Second Round John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut is the site for the upcoming 2022 Travelers Championship. The event will be held from June 23-26. Last year’s winner Harris English outlasted Kramer Hickok in a playoff to win with a score of 13-under. He comes in as a long shot to repeat in this year’s event according to the oddsmakers, currently at +10000 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The betting favorites are Rory McIlroy (+900), Scottie Scheffler (+900) and Justin Thomas (+1000) are some of the betting favorites. Tour winners Keegan Bradley (+2800), Tony Finau (+4000) and Brooks Koepka (+4000) are also in the field. Scheffler currently leads the FedExCup Standings with 3,459 points, with Sam Burns most closely following at 2,258.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Travelers Championship, which tees off Thursday morning.

2022 Travelers Championship, opening odds

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Rory McIlroy +900 +225 +100
Scottie Scheffler +900 +225 +100
Justin Thomas +1000 +250 +110
Patrick Cantlay +1400 +275 +140
Sam Burns +1800 +350 +175
Jordan Spieth +2000 +400 +200
Xander Schauffele +2000 +400 +200
Seamus Power +2800 +550 +240
Keegan Bradley +2800 +550 +240
Sungjae Im +3500 +600 +300
Joaquin Niemann +3500 +600 +300
Harold Varner III +3500 +650 +300
Mito Pereira +3500 +600 +300
Brian Harman +4000 +800 +400
Tony Finau +4000 +800 +400
Brooks Koepka +4000 +800 +400
Tommy Fleetwood +4000 +800 +400
Marc Leishman +5000 +900 +450
Davis Riley +5000 +900 +450
Aaron Wise +5000 +900 +450
Brendan Steele +6500 +1100 +500
Denny McCarthy +6500 +1100 +500
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +6500 +1100 +500
Keith Mitchell +6500 +1100 +500
Cameron Tringale +6500 +1100 +500
K.H. Lee +7500 +1200 +600
Maverick McNealy +8000 +1400 +650
Mackenzie Hughes +8000 +1400 +650
Jason Kokrak +8000 +1400 +650
Jason Day +8000 +1400 +650
Webb Simpson +8000 +1400 +650
Joel Dahmen +10000 +1800 +800
Harris English +10000 +1800 +800
Si Woo Kim +10000 +1800 +800
Kevin Kisner +10000 +1800 +800
Brendon Todd +10000 +1800 +800
Luke List +13000 +2200 +1000
Troy Merritt +13000 +2200 +1000
C.T. Pan +13000 +2200 +1000
Ryan Palmer +13000 +2200 +1000
Matthew NeSmith +15000 +2500 +1200
Jhonattan Vegas +15000 +2500 +1200
J.J. Spaun +15000 +2500 +1200
Emiliano Grillo +15000 +2500 +1200
Doug Ghim +15000 +2500 +1200
Anirban Lahiri +15000 +2500 +1200
Sepp Straka +15000 +2500 +1200
Rickie Fowler +15000 +2500 +1200
Adam Long +15000 +2500 +1200
Aaron Rai +15000 +2500 +1200
Charles Howell III +15000 +2500 +1200
Sahith Theegala +15000 +2500 +1200
Patrick Rodgers +15000 +2500 +1200
Tom Hoge +15000 +2500 +1200
Cameron Champ +15000 +2500 +1200
Cam Davis +15000 +2500 +1200
Dylan Frittelli +18000 +3000 +1400
Chez Reavie +18000 +3000 +1400
Stewart Cink +20000 +3500 +1600
Matthew Wolff +20000 +3500 +1600
Russell Knox +20000 +3500 +1600
John Huh +20000 +3500 +1600
Austin Smotherman +20000 +3500 +1600
Hank Lebioda +20000 +3500 +1600
Andrew Putnam +20000 +3500 +1600
Lucas Glover +20000 +3500 +1600
Erik Van Rooyen +20000 +3500 +1600
Lanto Griffin +20000 +3500 +1600
David Lipsky +20000 +3500 +1600
Wyndham Clark +20000 +3500 +1600
Alex Smalley +20000 +3500 +1600
Scott Stallings +20000 +3500 +1600
Kevin Streelman +20000 +3500 +1600
Nick Hardy +20000 +3500 +1600
Matt Wallace +25000 +4500 +2000
Matthias Schwab +25000 +4500 +2000
Stephan Jaeger +25000 +4500 +2000
Rory Sabbatini +25000 +4500 +2000
Danny Willett +25000 +4500 +2000
Vince Whaley +25000 +4500 +2000
Adam Schenk +25000 +4500 +2000
Zach Johnson +25000 +4500 +2000
Kramer Hickok +25000 +4500 +2000
Adam Svensson +25000 +4500 +2000
Scott Piercy +25000 +4500 +2000
Chad Ramey +25000 +4500 +2000
Patton Kizzire +25000 +4500 +2000
Callum Tarren +25000 +4500 +2000
Nate Lashley +25000 +4500 +2000
Brian Stuard +30000 +5500 +2500
Martin Laird +30000 +5500 +2500
J.T. Poston +30000 +5500 +2500
James Hahn +30000 +5500 +2500
Garrick Higgo +30000 +5500 +2500
Robert Streb +30000 +5500 +2500
Doc Redman +30000 +5500 +2500
Danny Lee +30000 +5500 +2500
Christopher Gotterup +30000 +5500 +2500
Peter Malnati +30000 +5500 +2500
Carlos Ortiz +30000 +5500 +2500
Charley Hoffman +30000 +5500 +2500
Tyler Duncan +30000 +5500 +2500
Taylor Moore +30000 +5500 +2500
Joseph Bramlett +30000 +5500 +2500
Brice Garnett +30000 +5500 +2500
Brandt Snedeker +40000 +6500 +3500
Brandon Wu +40000 +6500 +3500
Bill Haas +40000 +6500 +3500
Jim Herman +40000 +6500 +3500
Ben Kohles +40000 +6500 +3500
Jared Wolfe +40000 +6500 +3500
Luke Donald +40000 +6500 +3500
Henrik Norlander +40000 +6500 +3500
Hayden Buckley +40000 +6500 +3500
Austin Cook +40000 +6500 +3500
Harry Higgs +40000 +6500 +3500
Greyson Sigg +40000 +6500 +3500
Dylan Wu +40000 +6500 +3500
Lee Hodges +40000 +6500 +3500
Roger Sloan +40000 +6500 +3500
David Skinns +40000 +6500 +3500
Andrew Novak +40000 +6500 +3500
Kiradech Aphibarnrat +40000 +6500 +3500
William McGirt +40000 +6500 +3500
Kevin Tway +40000 +6500 +3500
Kelly Kraft +40000 +6500 +3500
Trey Mullinax +40000 +6500 +3500
Sam Ryder +40000 +6500 +3500
Justin Lower +40000 +6500 +3500
Michael Gligic +40000 +6500 +3500
Sung Kang +50000 +9000 +4500
Max McGreevy +50000 +9000 +4500
Ryan Brehm +50000 +9000 +4500
Brandon Hagy +50000 +9000 +4500
Seth Reeves +50000 +9000 +4500
Martin Trainer +50000 +9000 +4500
Jonas Blixt +50000 +9000 +4500
Dawie Van Der Walt +50000 +9000 +4500
Andrew Landry +50000 +9000 +4500
Curtis Thompson +50000 +9000 +4500
Richy Werenski +50000 +9000 +4500
Paul Barjon +50000 +9000 +4500
Chesson Hadley +50000 +9000 +4500
Scott Gutschewski +50000 +9000 +4500
Morgan Hoffmann +50000 +9000 +4500
J.J. Henry +50000 +9000 +4500
Adam D'Amario +50000 +9000 +4500
Nick Watney +50000 +9000 +4500

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.

More From DraftKings Nation