Opening odds for 2022 Travelers Championship

TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut is the site for the upcoming 2022 Travelers Championship. The event will be held from June 23-26. Last year’s winner Harris English outlasted Kramer Hickok in a playoff to win with a score of 13-under. He comes in as a long shot to repeat in this year’s event according to the oddsmakers, currently at +10000 on DraftKings Sportsbook.
The betting favorites are Rory McIlroy (+900), Scottie Scheffler (+900) and Justin Thomas (+1000) are some of the betting favorites. Tour winners Keegan Bradley (+2800), Tony Finau (+4000) and Brooks Koepka (+4000) are also in the field. Scheffler currently leads the FedExCup Standings with 3,459 points, with Sam Burns most closely following at 2,258.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Travelers Championship, which tees off Thursday morning.
2022 Travelers Championship, opening odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Rory McIlroy
|+900
|+225
|+100
|Scottie Scheffler
|+900
|+225
|+100
|Justin Thomas
|+1000
|+250
|+110
|Patrick Cantlay
|+1400
|+275
|+140
|Sam Burns
|+1800
|+350
|+175
|Jordan Spieth
|+2000
|+400
|+200
|Xander Schauffele
|+2000
|+400
|+200
|Seamus Power
|+2800
|+550
|+240
|Keegan Bradley
|+2800
|+550
|+240
|Sungjae Im
|+3500
|+600
|+300
|Joaquin Niemann
|+3500
|+600
|+300
|Harold Varner III
|+3500
|+650
|+300
|Mito Pereira
|+3500
|+600
|+300
|Brian Harman
|+4000
|+800
|+400
|Tony Finau
|+4000
|+800
|+400
|Brooks Koepka
|+4000
|+800
|+400
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+4000
|+800
|+400
|Marc Leishman
|+5000
|+900
|+450
|Davis Riley
|+5000
|+900
|+450
|Aaron Wise
|+5000
|+900
|+450
|Brendan Steele
|+6500
|+1100
|+500
|Denny McCarthy
|+6500
|+1100
|+500
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+6500
|+1100
|+500
|Keith Mitchell
|+6500
|+1100
|+500
|Cameron Tringale
|+6500
|+1100
|+500
|K.H. Lee
|+7500
|+1200
|+600
|Maverick McNealy
|+8000
|+1400
|+650
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+8000
|+1400
|+650
|Jason Kokrak
|+8000
|+1400
|+650
|Jason Day
|+8000
|+1400
|+650
|Webb Simpson
|+8000
|+1400
|+650
|Joel Dahmen
|+10000
|+1800
|+800
|Harris English
|+10000
|+1800
|+800
|Si Woo Kim
|+10000
|+1800
|+800
|Kevin Kisner
|+10000
|+1800
|+800
|Brendon Todd
|+10000
|+1800
|+800
|Luke List
|+13000
|+2200
|+1000
|Troy Merritt
|+13000
|+2200
|+1000
|C.T. Pan
|+13000
|+2200
|+1000
|Ryan Palmer
|+13000
|+2200
|+1000
|Matthew NeSmith
|+15000
|+2500
|+1200
|Jhonattan Vegas
|+15000
|+2500
|+1200
|J.J. Spaun
|+15000
|+2500
|+1200
|Emiliano Grillo
|+15000
|+2500
|+1200
|Doug Ghim
|+15000
|+2500
|+1200
|Anirban Lahiri
|+15000
|+2500
|+1200
|Sepp Straka
|+15000
|+2500
|+1200
|Rickie Fowler
|+15000
|+2500
|+1200
|Adam Long
|+15000
|+2500
|+1200
|Aaron Rai
|+15000
|+2500
|+1200
|Charles Howell III
|+15000
|+2500
|+1200
|Sahith Theegala
|+15000
|+2500
|+1200
|Patrick Rodgers
|+15000
|+2500
|+1200
|Tom Hoge
|+15000
|+2500
|+1200
|Cameron Champ
|+15000
|+2500
|+1200
|Cam Davis
|+15000
|+2500
|+1200
|Dylan Frittelli
|+18000
|+3000
|+1400
|Chez Reavie
|+18000
|+3000
|+1400
|Stewart Cink
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Matthew Wolff
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Russell Knox
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|John Huh
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Austin Smotherman
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Hank Lebioda
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Andrew Putnam
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Lucas Glover
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Erik Van Rooyen
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Lanto Griffin
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|David Lipsky
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Wyndham Clark
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Alex Smalley
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Scott Stallings
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Kevin Streelman
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Nick Hardy
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Matt Wallace
|+25000
|+4500
|+2000
|Matthias Schwab
|+25000
|+4500
|+2000
|Stephan Jaeger
|+25000
|+4500
|+2000
|Rory Sabbatini
|+25000
|+4500
|+2000
|Danny Willett
|+25000
|+4500
|+2000
|Vince Whaley
|+25000
|+4500
|+2000
|Adam Schenk
|+25000
|+4500
|+2000
|Zach Johnson
|+25000
|+4500
|+2000
|Kramer Hickok
|+25000
|+4500
|+2000
|Adam Svensson
|+25000
|+4500
|+2000
|Scott Piercy
|+25000
|+4500
|+2000
|Chad Ramey
|+25000
|+4500
|+2000
|Patton Kizzire
|+25000
|+4500
|+2000
|Callum Tarren
|+25000
|+4500
|+2000
|Nate Lashley
|+25000
|+4500
|+2000
|Brian Stuard
|+30000
|+5500
|+2500
|Martin Laird
|+30000
|+5500
|+2500
|J.T. Poston
|+30000
|+5500
|+2500
|James Hahn
|+30000
|+5500
|+2500
|Garrick Higgo
|+30000
|+5500
|+2500
|Robert Streb
|+30000
|+5500
|+2500
|Doc Redman
|+30000
|+5500
|+2500
|Danny Lee
|+30000
|+5500
|+2500
|Christopher Gotterup
|+30000
|+5500
|+2500
|Peter Malnati
|+30000
|+5500
|+2500
|Carlos Ortiz
|+30000
|+5500
|+2500
|Charley Hoffman
|+30000
|+5500
|+2500
|Tyler Duncan
|+30000
|+5500
|+2500
|Taylor Moore
|+30000
|+5500
|+2500
|Joseph Bramlett
|+30000
|+5500
|+2500
|Brice Garnett
|+30000
|+5500
|+2500
|Brandt Snedeker
|+40000
|+6500
|+3500
|Brandon Wu
|+40000
|+6500
|+3500
|Bill Haas
|+40000
|+6500
|+3500
|Jim Herman
|+40000
|+6500
|+3500
|Ben Kohles
|+40000
|+6500
|+3500
|Jared Wolfe
|+40000
|+6500
|+3500
|Luke Donald
|+40000
|+6500
|+3500
|Henrik Norlander
|+40000
|+6500
|+3500
|Hayden Buckley
|+40000
|+6500
|+3500
|Austin Cook
|+40000
|+6500
|+3500
|Harry Higgs
|+40000
|+6500
|+3500
|Greyson Sigg
|+40000
|+6500
|+3500
|Dylan Wu
|+40000
|+6500
|+3500
|Lee Hodges
|+40000
|+6500
|+3500
|Roger Sloan
|+40000
|+6500
|+3500
|David Skinns
|+40000
|+6500
|+3500
|Andrew Novak
|+40000
|+6500
|+3500
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|+40000
|+6500
|+3500
|William McGirt
|+40000
|+6500
|+3500
|Kevin Tway
|+40000
|+6500
|+3500
|Kelly Kraft
|+40000
|+6500
|+3500
|Trey Mullinax
|+40000
|+6500
|+3500
|Sam Ryder
|+40000
|+6500
|+3500
|Justin Lower
|+40000
|+6500
|+3500
|Michael Gligic
|+40000
|+6500
|+3500
|Sung Kang
|+50000
|+9000
|+4500
|Max McGreevy
|+50000
|+9000
|+4500
|Ryan Brehm
|+50000
|+9000
|+4500
|Brandon Hagy
|+50000
|+9000
|+4500
|Seth Reeves
|+50000
|+9000
|+4500
|Martin Trainer
|+50000
|+9000
|+4500
|Jonas Blixt
|+50000
|+9000
|+4500
|Dawie Van Der Walt
|+50000
|+9000
|+4500
|Andrew Landry
|+50000
|+9000
|+4500
|Curtis Thompson
|+50000
|+9000
|+4500
|Richy Werenski
|+50000
|+9000
|+4500
|Paul Barjon
|+50000
|+9000
|+4500
|Chesson Hadley
|+50000
|+9000
|+4500
|Scott Gutschewski
|+50000
|+9000
|+4500
|Morgan Hoffmann
|+50000
|+9000
|+4500
|J.J. Henry
|+50000
|+9000
|+4500
|Adam D'Amario
|+50000
|+9000
|+4500
|Nick Watney
|+50000
|+9000
|+4500
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.