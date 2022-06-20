Opening odds for 2022 Travelers Championship

TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut is the site for the upcoming 2022 Travelers Championship. The event will be held from June 23-26. Last year’s winner Harris English outlasted Kramer Hickok in a playoff to win with a score of 13-under. He comes in as a long shot to repeat in this year’s event according to the oddsmakers, currently at +10000 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The betting favorites are Rory McIlroy (+900), Scottie Scheffler (+900) and Justin Thomas (+1000) are some of the betting favorites. Tour winners Keegan Bradley (+2800), Tony Finau (+4000) and Brooks Koepka (+4000) are also in the field. Scheffler currently leads the FedExCup Standings with 3,459 points, with Sam Burns most closely following at 2,258.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Travelers Championship, which tees off Thursday morning.

2022 Travelers Championship, opening odds Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Rory McIlroy +900 +225 +100 Scottie Scheffler +900 +225 +100 Justin Thomas +1000 +250 +110 Patrick Cantlay +1400 +275 +140 Sam Burns +1800 +350 +175 Jordan Spieth +2000 +400 +200 Xander Schauffele +2000 +400 +200 Seamus Power +2800 +550 +240 Keegan Bradley +2800 +550 +240 Sungjae Im +3500 +600 +300 Joaquin Niemann +3500 +600 +300 Harold Varner III +3500 +650 +300 Mito Pereira +3500 +600 +300 Brian Harman +4000 +800 +400 Tony Finau +4000 +800 +400 Brooks Koepka +4000 +800 +400 Tommy Fleetwood +4000 +800 +400 Marc Leishman +5000 +900 +450 Davis Riley +5000 +900 +450 Aaron Wise +5000 +900 +450 Brendan Steele +6500 +1100 +500 Denny McCarthy +6500 +1100 +500 Christiaan Bezuidenhout +6500 +1100 +500 Keith Mitchell +6500 +1100 +500 Cameron Tringale +6500 +1100 +500 K.H. Lee +7500 +1200 +600 Maverick McNealy +8000 +1400 +650 Mackenzie Hughes +8000 +1400 +650 Jason Kokrak +8000 +1400 +650 Jason Day +8000 +1400 +650 Webb Simpson +8000 +1400 +650 Joel Dahmen +10000 +1800 +800 Harris English +10000 +1800 +800 Si Woo Kim +10000 +1800 +800 Kevin Kisner +10000 +1800 +800 Brendon Todd +10000 +1800 +800 Luke List +13000 +2200 +1000 Troy Merritt +13000 +2200 +1000 C.T. Pan +13000 +2200 +1000 Ryan Palmer +13000 +2200 +1000 Matthew NeSmith +15000 +2500 +1200 Jhonattan Vegas +15000 +2500 +1200 J.J. Spaun +15000 +2500 +1200 Emiliano Grillo +15000 +2500 +1200 Doug Ghim +15000 +2500 +1200 Anirban Lahiri +15000 +2500 +1200 Sepp Straka +15000 +2500 +1200 Rickie Fowler +15000 +2500 +1200 Adam Long +15000 +2500 +1200 Aaron Rai +15000 +2500 +1200 Charles Howell III +15000 +2500 +1200 Sahith Theegala +15000 +2500 +1200 Patrick Rodgers +15000 +2500 +1200 Tom Hoge +15000 +2500 +1200 Cameron Champ +15000 +2500 +1200 Cam Davis +15000 +2500 +1200 Dylan Frittelli +18000 +3000 +1400 Chez Reavie +18000 +3000 +1400 Stewart Cink +20000 +3500 +1600 Matthew Wolff +20000 +3500 +1600 Russell Knox +20000 +3500 +1600 John Huh +20000 +3500 +1600 Austin Smotherman +20000 +3500 +1600 Hank Lebioda +20000 +3500 +1600 Andrew Putnam +20000 +3500 +1600 Lucas Glover +20000 +3500 +1600 Erik Van Rooyen +20000 +3500 +1600 Lanto Griffin +20000 +3500 +1600 David Lipsky +20000 +3500 +1600 Wyndham Clark +20000 +3500 +1600 Alex Smalley +20000 +3500 +1600 Scott Stallings +20000 +3500 +1600 Kevin Streelman +20000 +3500 +1600 Nick Hardy +20000 +3500 +1600 Matt Wallace +25000 +4500 +2000 Matthias Schwab +25000 +4500 +2000 Stephan Jaeger +25000 +4500 +2000 Rory Sabbatini +25000 +4500 +2000 Danny Willett +25000 +4500 +2000 Vince Whaley +25000 +4500 +2000 Adam Schenk +25000 +4500 +2000 Zach Johnson +25000 +4500 +2000 Kramer Hickok +25000 +4500 +2000 Adam Svensson +25000 +4500 +2000 Scott Piercy +25000 +4500 +2000 Chad Ramey +25000 +4500 +2000 Patton Kizzire +25000 +4500 +2000 Callum Tarren +25000 +4500 +2000 Nate Lashley +25000 +4500 +2000 Brian Stuard +30000 +5500 +2500 Martin Laird +30000 +5500 +2500 J.T. Poston +30000 +5500 +2500 James Hahn +30000 +5500 +2500 Garrick Higgo +30000 +5500 +2500 Robert Streb +30000 +5500 +2500 Doc Redman +30000 +5500 +2500 Danny Lee +30000 +5500 +2500 Christopher Gotterup +30000 +5500 +2500 Peter Malnati +30000 +5500 +2500 Carlos Ortiz +30000 +5500 +2500 Charley Hoffman +30000 +5500 +2500 Tyler Duncan +30000 +5500 +2500 Taylor Moore +30000 +5500 +2500 Joseph Bramlett +30000 +5500 +2500 Brice Garnett +30000 +5500 +2500 Brandt Snedeker +40000 +6500 +3500 Brandon Wu +40000 +6500 +3500 Bill Haas +40000 +6500 +3500 Jim Herman +40000 +6500 +3500 Ben Kohles +40000 +6500 +3500 Jared Wolfe +40000 +6500 +3500 Luke Donald +40000 +6500 +3500 Henrik Norlander +40000 +6500 +3500 Hayden Buckley +40000 +6500 +3500 Austin Cook +40000 +6500 +3500 Harry Higgs +40000 +6500 +3500 Greyson Sigg +40000 +6500 +3500 Dylan Wu +40000 +6500 +3500 Lee Hodges +40000 +6500 +3500 Roger Sloan +40000 +6500 +3500 David Skinns +40000 +6500 +3500 Andrew Novak +40000 +6500 +3500 Kiradech Aphibarnrat +40000 +6500 +3500 William McGirt +40000 +6500 +3500 Kevin Tway +40000 +6500 +3500 Kelly Kraft +40000 +6500 +3500 Trey Mullinax +40000 +6500 +3500 Sam Ryder +40000 +6500 +3500 Justin Lower +40000 +6500 +3500 Michael Gligic +40000 +6500 +3500 Sung Kang +50000 +9000 +4500 Max McGreevy +50000 +9000 +4500 Ryan Brehm +50000 +9000 +4500 Brandon Hagy +50000 +9000 +4500 Seth Reeves +50000 +9000 +4500 Martin Trainer +50000 +9000 +4500 Jonas Blixt +50000 +9000 +4500 Dawie Van Der Walt +50000 +9000 +4500 Andrew Landry +50000 +9000 +4500 Curtis Thompson +50000 +9000 +4500 Richy Werenski +50000 +9000 +4500 Paul Barjon +50000 +9000 +4500 Chesson Hadley +50000 +9000 +4500 Scott Gutschewski +50000 +9000 +4500 Morgan Hoffmann +50000 +9000 +4500 J.J. Henry +50000 +9000 +4500 Adam D'Amario +50000 +9000 +4500 Nick Watney +50000 +9000 +4500

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.