Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Monday, June 20

With a 9-game slate, it should be an exciting day of baseball. There are quite a few matchups between teams in the playoff hunt. One of those matchups to look out for is the Toronto Blue Jays against the Chicago White Sox. In another big matchup, Mile Mikolas will be facing Corbin Burnes as those guys have been two of the best pitchers in baseball. As there is a 9-game slate, this means there are some exciting matchups and player prop bets to consider.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Monday, June 20

Jose Abreu, Over 1.5 Total Bases (+120)

In his career against José Berríos, in 53 at-bats, Abreu is hitting .302 with three home runs and 14 runs batted in. After a slow start to the season, Abreu has started to look like his normal self. In the last 30 games, he’s hitting .333 with six home runs and 20 runs batted in. Abreu is coming off a hitless game against the Astros, so he could use a bounce back. Look for Abreu to have at least one extra-base hit in this one.

Noah Syndergaard, Over 4.5 Strikeouts (+130)

Facing off against the Royals, Syndergaard should earn a quality start today. His last two outings have been great and both were against much better teams than the Royals. He went over this total in the last outing and I expect it again. I expect the Angels to beat the Royals handily, so look for Syndergaard to pitch longer than usual.

Gleyber Torres, Over 1.5 Total Bases (+135)

In their series against the Toronto Blue Jays, Torres was 7-11 with a home run, four doubles, and four runs batted in. He went over this total in every game against the Blue Jays. Prior to the season, people thought the Yankees could be looking for a replacement for Torres, but he’s found a good role this season. In his career against Shane McClanahan, Torres is 6-11 with a home run and a run batted in. Look for another big game from Torres in this one.

