How to watch Avalanche vs. Lightning in Game 3 of 2022 Stanley Cup Final

ABC will host Monday’s matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final. The game will take place at Amalie Arena in downtown Tampa, Florida with a puck drop scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. SportsNet will have the broadcast in Canada, and ESPN+ will have the live stream.

The Avalanche have stormed out to a 2-0 series lead after a dominating 7-0 win in Game 2 on Saturday at Ball Arena in Denver. Colorado is now 14-2 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and eyeing a third sweep during this postseason. Cale Makar and Valeri Nichushkin scored two goals apiece Saturday and Mikko Rantanen had three assists. Darcy Kuemper only faced 16 shots in the shutout.

Although it’s still too early to count out the Lightning, they are facing a significant uphill battle in their quest to win the Stanley Cup for a third consecutive year. Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy struggled Saturday and has given up three goals in the first period of both games. The defense around Vasilevskiy has been awful and Tampa Bay’s failures on that end of the ice have resulted in a lack of counter opportunities on offense.

Tampa Bay has won seven straight at home, but DraftKings Sportsbook will only make this game a pick ‘em, with both teams set at -110.

Avalanche vs. Lightning (Avalanche lead series, 2-0)

Date: Monday, June 20

Start time: 8 p.m.

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: ABC, WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via ABC or through ESPN at WatchESPN or ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.