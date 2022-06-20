What time does Avalanche vs. Lightning Game 3 in Stanley Cup Final start?

ABC and ESPN+ will provide the broadcast for Game 3 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final between the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning. The game will take place at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida with the scheduled puck drop at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Avalanche have a 2-0 series lead after a dominating 7-0 win in Game 2 at Ball Arena on Saturday.

Tampa Bay is hoping that their seven game win streak at home will hold strong, and they can get back in the series. DraftKings Sportsbook has even odds with both teams betting at -110.

Avalanche vs. Lightning Game 3

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Avalanche -110; Lightning -110

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. Keep in mind, however, that you’ll either need a cable login with access to watch ESPN or a subscription to ESPN+. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can sign up for a monthly subscription to ESPN+ for $6.99 or pay $69.99 for a full year of access.