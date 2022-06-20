Picks, predictions for Avalanche vs. Lightning in Game 3 of 2022 Stanley Cup Final

The Colorado Avalanche will look to take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 3 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final on Monday, June 20. The best-of-seven series shifts to Amalie Arena, where the Lightning have won seven straight. ABC and ESPN+ will handle the broadcast and live stream with a scheduled puck drop at 8:15 p.m. ET. Colorado cruised to a 7-0 win in Game 2 to sweep the first two games at Ball Arena.

Avalanche vs. Lightning predictions, Game 3 (odds from DraftKings Sportsbook)

Puck line: Avalanche +1.5 (-265); Lightning -1.5 (+225)

Goal total: Over 6 (+100); Under 6 (-120)

Moneyline odds: Avalanche -110; Lightning -110

Over/Under pick: Over 6 (+100)

Moneyline pick: Lightning (-110)

Game 3 is a must win for the Lightning. The defending champions are reeling, but they are not out of this yet. Meanwhile make no mistake about it, Colorado wants a sweep. Finishing the Stanley Cup playoffs with a 16-2 record and three sweeps would put the Avalanche in rare air. Tampa Bay has to get pressure on Colorado goalie Darcy Kuemper and in order to do that the Lightning will have to take some chances. The counter attacks haven’t been available. Colorado will score, they will get to Vasilevskiy again. Tampa Bay has to answer in kind and get their top guys going. I expect Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov and Victor Hedman to make one last stand starting Monday.

