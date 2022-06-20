Player prop bets to consider for Avalanche vs. Lightning in Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

The Tampa Bay Lightning will look to the comfort of Amalie Arena to help them against the Colorado Avalanche for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday, June 20. The Avalanche lead the series 2-0 and are looking very strong going into Monday’s contest after a 7-0 win in Game 2. ABC and ESPN+ will handle the broadcast and live stream of the game with a scheduled puck drop at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Avalanche vs. Lightning Game 3: Player props (odds from DraftKings Sportsbook)

Steven Stamkos, Over 0.5 Power Play Points (+135)

The Lightning have gotten nothing on the power play so far and that’s going to have to change in Game 3. When the Lightning struggle on the man advantage they begin to play through Stamkos, who can fire off one timers from the left circle as good as anyone. Tampa Bay will score at least one power-play goal Monday and Stamkos is a good bet to put the puck in the net.

Mikko Rantanen, Over 0.5 Assists (-125)

Colorado has come out strong through the power of their middle six forwards. Rantanen is a classic set up and does it in even strength and on the power play. He has five assists in the series so far and with the Lightning squarely focused on stopping the Nathan MacKinnon-Gabe Landeskog line, it’s allowed Rantanen to feast on some favorable matchups.

Mikhail Sergachev, Over 0.5 Total points (+155)

If the Lightning are going to get more chances on offense they will have to look to their defensemen to join the rush. Sergachev has goals in two of the Lightning’s past four playoff games and he’s the most aggressive of the Lightning defensemen when it comes to joining the rush. He’s going to send some pucks to the net and either one will go through or he’ll set up a teammate in front of the net.

Cale Makar Over 0.5 Power Play Points (+155)

I will take this number for every game with Makar’s talent. In Game 2 he scored shorthanded and scored on the power play.

Colorado has been 3-for-7 on power plays in this series and Makar broke through in Game 2 with a goal. Tampa Bay won’t be in the penalty box as much in Game 3, but when Colorado gets the man advantage, Makar will be aggressively looking for the net.

