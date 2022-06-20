How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream, what to watch on June 20

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new live episode coming from Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, NE. We should be in for another good show from the red brand as we’re now less than two weeks away from Money in the Bank in Las Vegas. We’ll get a major qualifier match in the main event of tonight’s episode.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, June 20

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on Monday Night Raw

The fifth participant of the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match will be determined tonight as Asuka will go one-on-one with Becky Lynch in a qualifier match. These two are always good to put on an in-ring classic so we’ll be in for a treat for tonight’s show. The winner will join a MITB field that already includes Lacey Evans, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez.

The big news coming out of Smackdown this past Friday was that WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will defend his title against Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam. Reigns successfully defended the titles against Riddle in a competitive match on Smackdown before Lesnar made his surprise return to once again challenge Reigns. As of this writing, it has yet to be confirmed if either man will appear on tonight’s episode of Raw but we do know the direction of the champ for the next month.

Also on the show, we’ll get more MITB build with more qualifying matches. Plus, we’ll get the anticipated return of Elias as he’ll hold a concert that will surely be interrupted by Kevin Owens.