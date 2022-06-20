Pick on the Total of Tigers-Red Sox for Monday

The Detroit Tigers travel to Boston with the lowest scoring offense in the MLB, averaging just over 2.8 runs per game this season, and will look to build off the 21 runs they played over the weekend on Monday against the Red Sox.

Detroit Tigers vs Boston Red Sox (-190, 9.5)

For as rough as things have been on offense overall this season, things have been even worse the road for Detroit with the team averaging 2.2 runs per game with just over 0.5 home runs per game a .199 batting average, all ranked last on the road.

The Tigers will give Alex Faedo the start, who in eight starts this season have allowed two runs or fewer in seven of them with the Tigers going 4-4 in his starts despite the team scoring four runs or fewer in every one of his starts.

Behind him the Tigers have a bullpen that ranks seventh in ERA at 3.23 with the third-fewest home runs allowed of any bullpen in the league with 17.

The Red Sox give Josh Winckowski his third career start, who is coming off of throwing five scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics in his last start and at the minor league level had a 3.38 ERA with 0.4 home runs and 1.7 walks per nine innings in nine starts at the lower level.

With the Red Sox 10th in the league in ERA since the start of May and will be involved in a low scoring affair with a Tigers team that has played over 60% of their games to the under this season.

The Play: Tigers vs Red Sox Under 9.5

