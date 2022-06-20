When is the 2022 British Grand Prix?

The British Grand Prix is next on the schedule for the 2022 F1 schedule. The race will take place on Sunday, July 3rd at 10:00 a.m. ET and will be aired on ESPN. The race will take place at the Silverstone Circuit, which hosted its first Grand Prix in 1950. It will run over the course of 52 laps, each 5.891 km long (3.66 miles) for a total distance of 306.198 km (190.26 miles). Max Verstappen holds the lap record with a time of 1:27.097 in 2020.

England’s Lewis Hamilton holds the record for most BGP wins at eight, having secured victories in seven of the last eight runs of the event. His odds to win sit at +1400 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Verstappen, who is coming off a win at the Canadian Grand Prix, is the current favorite to win the race with -120 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Charles Leclerc is the second favorite with +220 odds. Oddsmakers still have little faith in Hamilton who is coming off his second podium of the season giving him +1400 odds.