Updated F1 standings after Canadian Grand Prix

The 2022 F1 season started off as a back and forth between Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen but Verstappen and Red Bull have quickly taken a commanding lead. Red Bull leads the Constructor Standings with 304 points, they have won the last six races. Ferrari is in second with 228 points and Mercedes is in third with 188.

We are coming off the Canadian Grand Prix where drivers from all three of the top teams made an appearance, in order! Verstappen finished first, Carlos Sainz with Ferrari in second, and Lewis Hamilton with Mercedes in third.

Verstappen is the clear favorite to take home this year's F1 driver championship. He currently has -500 odds at DraftKings sportsbook. Verstappen currently has 175 points, Sergio Perez is in second with 129, and Leclerc is in third with 126. There’s still plenty of track left to race this season but Ferrari needs to find an answer for Verstappen, who has won six of the nine races so far this season.