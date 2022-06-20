 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Updated F1 standings after Canadian Grand Prix

We take a look at the updated F1 standings after the Canadian Grand Prix at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

By Elyse.brown
F1 Grand Prix of Canada Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

The 2022 F1 season started off as a back and forth between Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen but Verstappen and Red Bull have quickly taken a commanding lead. Red Bull leads the Constructor Standings with 304 points, they have won the last six races. Ferrari is in second with 228 points and Mercedes is in third with 188.

We are coming off the Canadian Grand Prix where drivers from all three of the top teams made an appearance, in order! Verstappen finished first, Carlos Sainz with Ferrari in second, and Lewis Hamilton with Mercedes in third.

Verstappen is the clear favorite to take home this year's F1 driver championship. He currently has -500 odds at DraftKings sportsbook. Verstappen currently has 175 points, Sergio Perez is in second with 129, and Leclerc is in third with 126. There’s still plenty of track left to race this season but Ferrari needs to find an answer for Verstappen, who has won six of the nine races so far this season.

2022 F1 standings after Canadian Grand Prix

Driver (Team) Points
Driver (Team) Points
Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 175 points
Sergio Perez (Red Bull) 129 points
Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 126 points
George Russell (Mercedes) 111 points
Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) 102 points
Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 77 points
Lando Norris (Mclaren Mercedes) 50 points
Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo Ferrari) 46 points
Esteban Ocon (Alpine Renault) 39 points
Fernando Alonso (Alpine Renault) 18 points
Pierre Gasly (Alphatauri RBPT) 16 points
Kevin Magnussean (Haas Ferrari) 15 points
Daniel Ricciardo (Mclaren Mercedes) 15 points
Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes) 13 points
Yuki Tsunoda (Alphatauri RBPT) 11 points
Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo Ferrari) 5 points
Alexander Albon (Williams Mercedes) 3 points
Lance Stroll (Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes) 3 points
Mick Schumacher (Haas Ferrari) 0 points
Nico Hulkenberg (Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes) 0 Points
Nicholas Latifi (Williams Mercedes) 0 Points
2022 F1 Standings

