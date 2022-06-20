 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Kyrie Irving considering leaving Nets this summer, Lakers and Knicks are possible destinations

The point guard and Brooklyn are at a stalemate in contract extension talks.

By Chinmay Vaidya
/ new
Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Four
Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets reacts during Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center on April 25, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets could be losing Kyrie Irving this summer as the two sides remain far apart on a contract extension, per Shams Charania. Irving has a player option for next season and could explore free agency if he doesn’t get the extension he feels he deserves. The Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks are expected to be contenders to land Irving should he hit the open market, per Charania.

Irving was under fire this season after he refused to take the COVID-19 vaccination to comply with New York City’s mandate. The point guard was not with the team until a COVID outbreak across the NBA forced the Nets to bring him back for games where he was eligible to play. Eventually, Irving became a full-time player when the city lifted its mandate.

The point guard remains one of the best offensive players in the league when he’s on the floor and is a close friend of Kevin Durant, so the Nets have some incentive to get this deal done. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Nets are +650 to win the 2022-23 NBA title. That’ll change significantly if Irving leaves this summer.

More From DraftKings Nation