Max Scherzer to throw rehab start on Tuesday

New York Mets SP Max Scherzer is set to throw a rehab start on Tuesday in Triple-A Binghamton. Scherzer hasn’t pitched in the big league since May 18 after injuring his oblique. On the season, Scherzer is 5-1 with a 2.54 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 49.1 innings. The Mets remain 5.5 games up on the Atlanta Braves for first place in the NL East at 44-24.

Scherzer was brought in this offseason to form a 1-2 punch with Jacob deGrom at the top of the Mets’ rotation. It hasn’t exactly panned out with both pitchers dealing with injuries through the first few months of the 2022 season. The Mets ace hasn’t pitched all season and is on the 60-day injured list due to a shoulder injury. It’s unclear when deGrom will return. Chances are the Mets are cautious and make sure he’s OK for the postseason.