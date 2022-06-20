 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Opening odds for UFC Fight Night: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot

UFC Fight Night comes to you live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 25. We break down odds over on DraftKingsSportsbook.

By DKNation Staff
/ new
MMA: UFC 257 Handout Photo-USA TODAY Sports

UFC Fight Night returns to the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, June 25. The card will be headlined by lightweight contenders Arman Tsarukyan and Mateusz Gamrot. The main card features six fights and will start at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+. The preliminary card is also six fights and will start at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

Below is a rundown of betting odds for each fight on the card over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Opening odds for UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot

Main card

No. 11 Arman Tsarukyan (-260) vs. No. 12 Mateusz Gamrot (+220); lightweight
No. 10 Neil Magny vs. No. 15 Shavkat Rakhmonov; welterweight
Josh Parisian vs. Alan Baudot; heavyweights
Thiago Moises (-230) vs. Christos Giagos (+195); lightweight
Nate Maness (+600) vs. Umar Nurmagomedov (-850); bantamweight
Chris Curtis (-155) vs. Rodolfo Vieira (+135); middleweight

Preliminary card

Carlos Ulberg (-120) vs. Tafon Nchukwi (+100); light heavyweight
Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. T.J. Brown; featherweight
Raulian Paiva (+115) vs. Sergey Morozov (-135); bantamweight
J.P. Buys vs. Cody Durden; flyweight
Brian Kelleher vs. Mario Bautista; bantamweight
Vanessa Demopoulos (+215) vs. Jinh Yu Frey (-255); women’s strawweight

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.

More From DraftKings Nation