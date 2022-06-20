Opening odds for UFC Fight Night: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot

UFC Fight Night returns to the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, June 25. The card will be headlined by lightweight contenders Arman Tsarukyan and Mateusz Gamrot. The main card features six fights and will start at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+. The preliminary card is also six fights and will start at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+.
Below is a rundown of betting odds for each fight on the card over at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Opening odds for UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot
Main card
No. 11 Arman Tsarukyan (-260) vs. No. 12 Mateusz Gamrot (+220); lightweight
No. 10 Neil Magny vs. No. 15 Shavkat Rakhmonov; welterweight
Josh Parisian vs. Alan Baudot; heavyweights
Thiago Moises (-230) vs. Christos Giagos (+195); lightweight
Nate Maness (+600) vs. Umar Nurmagomedov (-850); bantamweight
Chris Curtis (-155) vs. Rodolfo Vieira (+135); middleweight
Preliminary card
Carlos Ulberg (-120) vs. Tafon Nchukwi (+100); light heavyweight
Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. T.J. Brown; featherweight
Raulian Paiva (+115) vs. Sergey Morozov (-135); bantamweight
J.P. Buys vs. Cody Durden; flyweight
Brian Kelleher vs. Mario Bautista; bantamweight
Vanessa Demopoulos (+215) vs. Jinh Yu Frey (-255); women’s strawweight
