Opening odds for UFC Fight Night: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot

UFC Fight Night returns to the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, June 25. The card will be headlined by lightweight contenders Arman Tsarukyan and Mateusz Gamrot. The main card features six fights and will start at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+. The preliminary card is also six fights and will start at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

Below is a rundown of betting odds for each fight on the card over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Opening odds for UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot

Main card

No. 11 Arman Tsarukyan (-260) vs. No. 12 Mateusz Gamrot (+220); lightweight

No. 10 Neil Magny vs. No. 15 Shavkat Rakhmonov; welterweight

Josh Parisian vs. Alan Baudot; heavyweights

Thiago Moises (-230) vs. Christos Giagos (+195); lightweight

Nate Maness (+600) vs. Umar Nurmagomedov (-850); bantamweight

Chris Curtis (-155) vs. Rodolfo Vieira (+135); middleweight

Preliminary card

Carlos Ulberg (-120) vs. Tafon Nchukwi (+100); light heavyweight

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. T.J. Brown; featherweight

Raulian Paiva (+115) vs. Sergey Morozov (-135); bantamweight

J.P. Buys vs. Cody Durden; flyweight

Brian Kelleher vs. Mario Bautista; bantamweight

Vanessa Demopoulos (+215) vs. Jinh Yu Frey (-255); women’s strawweight

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.