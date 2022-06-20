When is the next LIV Tour event?

Despite having a field that struggled in the latest U.S. Open, the LIV Golf Tour will come to Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in North Plains, Oregon on Friday, June 30 for the first three-day event in the United States for the new league.

Pumpkin Ridge is a new club with a rich history, holding two courses in and is considered one of the better tracks on the west coast. The Witch Hollow course, which is private as opposed to the public Ghost Creek on the same property, will host the event.

Witch Hollow has hosted LPGA and Korn Ferry events previously, and is where Tiger Woods won his third-consecutive U.S. Amateur championship in 1996, with Oregon’s own Phil Knight on hand as Nike’s newest employee chose to turn pro after the victory.

Not everyone is thrilled with the event coming to Oregon, including multiple local politicians that think the Saudi-backed league isn’t a good fit for the area. But Pumpkin Ridge is a private club about 20 miles west of Portland without much assistance needed, so the event will be happening starting the last day in June.