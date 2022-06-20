Cardinals place OF Tyler O’Neill on injury list with left hamstring injury

St. Louis Cardinals star outfielder Tyler O’Neill is headed to the injured list for the second time this season.

Just a couple of weeks after returning from a shoulder injury, O’Neill was placed on the 10-day IL due to a left hamstring injury Monday.

#STLCards LF Tyler O’Neill (left hamstring strain) is headed to the 10-day IL, per GM Michael Girsch. OF Lars Nootbaar is being recalled from Triple-A @memphisredbirds for a third stint with the Cards at the MLB level this season. — John Denton (@JohnDenton555) June 20, 2022

O’Neill exited Sunday’s game against the Red Sox in the ninth inning due to what was called left hamstring tightness.

It continues what has been a tough year for a player who was one of the best in MLB in 2021. One season after posting 34 homers, 15 steals, a .912 OPS, and earning down-ballot MVP votes, O’Neill has accumulated only four homers, six steals and a .653 OPS through 45 games this year.

The Cardinals will move on without O’Neill starting with tonight’s game in Milwaukee, which features the two teams tied atop the National League Central. The Brewers, who will send ace Corbin Burnes to the mound, are listed at -165 on the moneyline, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Cardinals (+140) will counter with right-handed pitcher Miles Mikolas, who came one out away from throwing a no-hitter in his most recent start.

Rookie outfielder Juan Yepez will likely see the majority of the time in left field while O’Neill is on the mend. Yepez started off scorching hot but has been in a big slump since May 12. He has registered a .230/.295/.380 slash line across 100 at-bats since then.