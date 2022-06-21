Who won last year’s Travelers Championship?

The 2022 Travelers Championship will be held at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut on June 23-26. The Golf Channel and CBS will share coverage of this event. The Golf Channel will have live coverage from 3-6 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday and 1-3 p.m. ET on Saturday and Sunday. CBS will have coverage from 3-6 p.m. ET on Saturday and Sunday. PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ will have daily coverage starting at 6:45 a.m. for Rounds 1 and 2 and 7:30 a.m. for Rounds 3 and 4.

Last year’s winner was Harris English, who outlasted Kramer Hickok in a playoff and won with a score of 13-under. English is a +10000 long shot to repeat according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Dustin Johnson won the event in 2020, but will not be participating due to his involvement in the LIV Golf Invitational Tour. Two-time winner Phil Mickelson (2001, 2002) will also not be in the field due to his LIV Golf commitments. Three-time winner Bubba Watson (2010, 2015, 2018) is still recovering from a knee injury and is not expected to return to golf until later in the summer.

The betting favorites are Rory McIlroy (+900), Scottie Scheffler (+900) and Justin Thomas (+1000) are some of the betting favorites. Tour winners Keegan Bradley (+2800), Tony Finau (+4000) and Brooks Koepka (+4000) are also in the field.

