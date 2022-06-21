2022 NBA Draft scouting report for Syracuse G Buddy Boeheim

The 2022 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Syracuse G Buddy Boeheim.

Buddy Boeheim Draft Profile

Through four seasons at Syracuse, Boeheim averaged 14.6 PPG while shooting 41% from the floor, 36% from the three-point line and 87% from the charity stripe. Boeheim increased his scoring averages year-over-year through each of his four seasons and started in every game in three out of his four seasons. Boeheim was named to the 2021 All-ACC Tournament team and was named 2021-22 All-ACC. At 6’6 he has the size to play at the wing position in either the two or three spot.

Strengths:

Boeheim is a solid shooter, especially from deep, and his 87% average from the charity stripe is an advantage for the four-year prospect heading into the league. He also moves well off the ball on offense which is a skill that can be rare among NBA players. He’s a solid playmaker that should stand to increase his assist averages once he transitions to the pros.

Weaknesses

When looking to get going with the ball in his hands, he lacks a quick first step so he may have some difficulty in turning the corner against defenses. After averaging just 2.4 RPG in his collegiate career he can stand to improve his rebounding and overall must look to better his discipline on defense after playing heavily in a zone scheme at Syracuse.

Player comparison: Luke Kennard