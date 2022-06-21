2022 NBA Draft scouting report for LSU F Darius Days

The 2022 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at LSU F Darius Days.

Darius Days Draft Profile

Days spent four seasons with LSU as a forward, where he averaged 13.7 points per game in his final season. He also averaged 7.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game, showing his physicality and athleticism throughout his final college season. After declaring for the draft in 2021, he withdrew and went back to LSU for another season but will be heading to the NBA this year after declaring again. He was named to the Second Team All-SEC following his senior year.

Strengths

Days is a strong and agile forward, with the size and frame to muscle through crowded areas in the paint to finish and score. He’s also capable of pulling up for threes once in a while, as he made 69 of his 197 attempts in his senior year, good for 35% from downtown. He’s a mobile defender as well, with the capability to pick off steals and deflections as he creates fast break opportunities for his team.

Weaknesses

His playmaking skills could use some improvement as he heads into the NBA, and he’s prone to giving up turnovers as his ball handling skills could use some work. Days averaged 1.3 turnovers per game in his senior year, which was the highest turnover average throughout any of his seasons at LSU. He’s also been known to get into foul trouble easily, which could prove costly in the league next year.

Player comparison: Flashes of Draymond Green and Paul Millsap