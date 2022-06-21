2022 NBA Draft scouting report for Davidson F Luka Brajkovic

The 2022 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Davidson F Luka Brajkovic.

Luka Brajkovic Draft Profile

Brajkovic is an athletic big man at 6’10 and 250lbs., who had a solid senior year at Davidson. He spent all of his college years there, but had his best season last year as he averaged 14.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game through 34 games played. He started his career off playing with the Dornbirn Lions in the Basketball Zweite Liga in his home country of Austria, but chose not to take a salary so he could still be eligible for college. He was the A10 Player of the Year in 2022 as well as a selection to the First-team All-A10.

Strengths

While his future in the draft is still somewhat of an unknown, he’s a player with the size and frame that should be able to fit in the league with some work. He’s a solid scorer in the low post, going toe-to-toe with other big men in the paint. His rebounding and shot blocking skills are both fairly adequate, and got him plenty of praise in the NCAA. Most of his rebounds came on the defensive end, as he averaged 5.3 defensive boards in his senior year while averaging 1.8 on the offensive side.

Weaknesses

Although he was good enough to be a standout player at Davidson, he could use some work on his entire skillset as he enters the NBA. He’s not always adept at scoring in crowded areas in the paint, and his free throws could use some work as he shot just 63.7% from the line last year at Davidson. His lateral movement on defense needs improvement as well, as he’s been known to struggle when guarding more agile players who would find a way to blow by him on a drive.

Player comparison: Nikola Vucevic