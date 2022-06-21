2022 NBA Draft scouting report for Purdue F Trevion Williams

The 2022 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Purdue F Trevion Williams.

Trevion Williams Draft Profile

Williams went from a starter in 2020-21 to the sixth man in 2021-22 but still played a vital role in the success of the Boilermakers last season. At 6’8, 265 lbs., he averaged 12.0 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. Williams is a bruiser in the paint but developed the ability to step out and hit the three occasionally, shooting 35.7% from deep last season, the highest of his career.

Strengths

Williams is good in the low post gaining position and finishing around the rim. He shot 54.7% from the field this season, which tied a career mark. Williams is also a solid rebounder with the ability to use his size to move defenders out of the way. He’s also a solid defender when guarding in the post.

Weaknesses

10-15 years ago, Williams would be a lock for a first-round pick because he is what teams once desired in a center. His greatest strength is now used less and less in the league. If he wants to make it, he will need to be more consistent stretching the floor and hitting jumpers. Williams also turns the ball over a lot at times, so he will need to clean that up. The big man has slow feet, so stepping out onto the perimeter will be a problem unless he finds a way to solve it.

Player comparison: Kevon Looney