2022 NBA Draft scouting report for Gonzaga G Andrew Nembhard

The 2022 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Gonzaga G Andrew Nembhard.

Andrew Nembhard Draft Profile

Nembhard started in 48 out of 64 games for the Bulldogs and averaged 10.5 PPG, 5.1 APG, and 1.3 SPG on 46% shooting from the field. He transferred to Gonzaga after playing two seasons at Florida where he averaged 9.5 PPG and 5.5 APG on 42% shooting from the field. At 6’3 with a 6’5.75 wingspan, Nembhard accumulated numerous accolades with the Bulldogs including the 2020-21 WCC Sixth Man of the Year, 2021-22 All-WCC and the 2022 WCC Tournament MVP.

Strengths

Nembhard is an experienced floor general as illustrated by his 5.3 career assists per game mark. As a four-year starter, he brings more experience than most prospects entering the draft. With an average of 2.0 TPG in his collegiate career he takes care of the ball relatively well. He’s improved as an outside shooter and increased his free throw percentage from his freshman season to his senior year.

Weaknesses

While he improved his jump shot over his collegiate career, it only most recently became a part of his offensive skillset and could stand to improve his outside scoring as he enters the league. After transferring from the SEC to the WCC he faced lesser overall competition in his last two years and may have an adjustment period once he faces professional competition in the NBA.

Player comparison: Austin Reaves