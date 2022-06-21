2022 NBA Draft scouting report for UCLA G Jules Bernard

The 2022 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at UCLA G Jules Bernard.

Jules Bernard Draft Profile

Bernard played four years at UCLA and averaged 9.2 PPG on 43% shooting for the Bruins. He started in 34 of 35 games in his final season with UCLA and averaged a collegiate career-best 12.8 PPG. He shot 77% from the charity stripe and increased his average year over year to a career-best 81% in his senior year. The 6’6 guard was named to the 2022 All-Pac 12 Tournament team.

Strengths:

Bernard is a solid shooter and a decent scorer off the dribble. Given his 6’6 size he has the advantage of posting up smaller guards when given the opportunity. He’s an adequate playmaker and a solid rebounder for his position.

Weaknesses

He can find challenges when attempting to score in traffic and is a streaky shooter. Bernard can be passive on offense and could stand to be more disciplined on defense. He lacks an elite first step off the dribble and would benefit from increasing his efficiency from the free-throw line.

Player comparison: Jeremy Lamb