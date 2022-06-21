2022 NBA Draft scouting report for Rutgers F Ron Harper Jr.

The 2022 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Rutgers F Ron Harper Jr.

Ron Harper Jr. Draft Profile

In college Harper Jr. was the face of Rutgers basketball. Since the beginning of his sophomore season, Harper started every game for the Scarlet Knights. He’s the son of Ron Harper, who had a 15-year NBA career and won five titles with the Bulls and Lakers. In his senior season, Harper Jr. averaged 15.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and one steal per game. He was AP All-American Honorable Mention and Second Team All-Big Ten.

Strengths:

Harper is good both with and without the ball in his hands offensively. He shoots the three really well, which his numbers don't give him credit for. He’s a great scorer and was the go-to guy at Rutgers. He was also extremely active on the glass as his 5.9 rebounds per game ranked second on his team. He also had success in the post where he took advantages of smaller matchups.

Weaknesses

Harper did not test well at the combine and actually had one of the highest body fat percentages. He’ll need to get in better shape, so he can have more ability at the next level. While he’s not a bad defender, players in the NBA are much quicker so it'll be tougher for him to stay in front. His size doesn’t help him too much either as he played small forward/power forward in college at 6-foot-5.

Player comparison: Norman Powell