Potential bust prospects in 2022 NBA Draft

We’ve entered draft week in the NBA, with the 2022 NBA Draft set to take place Thursday, June 23. The Orlando Magic have the No. 1 pick and have a decision among a few top prospects. The Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings and Detroit Pistons round out the top five selections.

The nature of the draft makes it an unpredictable event, and prospects tend to get labeled with expectations based on where they are drafted. Here are five 2022 prospects we feel will underperform relative to their draft slot and NBA projections.

NBA Draft 2022 top bust prospects

Dyson Daniels (G-League Ignite) - 11.3 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 4.4 apg, 44.9 FG%, 25.5 3P%, 73.7 FT%

Daniels may end up being a fine player, and G-League experience is not a bad thing. However, the guard is being discussed as potentially going in the top five. That’s hard to justify, especially with his poor range shooting. There’s a lot of potential, but the development path is long.

Jalen Williams (Santa Clara) - 18.0 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 4.2 apg, 51.3 FG%, 39.6 3P%, 80.9 FT%

It’s always a bit interesting to see these types of guys rise in the pre-draft process. The numbers are great for Williams, but it’s the lack of true competition and consistency which give me pause. He may end up being a quality rotation player, but he’ll have to prove his junior season wasn’t a fluke.

Shaedon Sharpe (Kentucky) - No stats accumulated last season

Sharpe is going in the top five according to most draft projections, and it’s borderline crazy to think about. He didn’t play a second of competitive basketball for a year and is being talked about like a franchise player. Sharpe reportedly has all the tools, but it’s tough to see him living up to the hype of a top-five selection.

Mark Williams (Duke) - 11.2 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 2.8 bpg, 72.1 FG%, 72.7 FT%

The Duke big man is going to go in the middle of the first round, and he does have some impressive rebounding and rim protection skills. While those are valuable skills, it caps his upside as a player and subjects him to long stretches on the bench when he isn’t going well. That’s a lot of pressure to put on any player.

Ousmane Dieng (New Zealand) - 8.9 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 1.1 apg, 39.8 FG%, 27.1 3P%, 66.7 FT%

Dieng is hovering in the back half of the lottery. Let’s be frank; he’s a long-term project for any franchise making the investment and won’t make immediate contributions. The NBL has produced some fantastic players and is a well-respected league. Dieng’s framework is solid, but the production so far is not there. I can see him flaming out.